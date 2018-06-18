Munhall's Gabby Barrett of 'American Idol' fame to perform at South Hills Village
"American Idol" finalist Gabby Barrett will perform at South Hills Village at 7 p.m. June 22. The stage for the Munhall resident will be set up by the Target on the lower level.
After the concert of her favorite songs, fans will have an opportunity to meet her during a one hour meet and greet near the Disney store on the upper level. She's been going non-stop since being on the ABC show, including a stop in Nashville where she's been working with Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line and an appearance with the Wahlberg brothers who were in Pittsburgh at their restaurant Wahlburgers in The Block Northway. Barrett will be opening for Luke Bryan at Heinz Field on June 30.
Getting prepared for the next few insane months!! Looking forward to seeing everyone. I'm writing and recording in between practicing for the idol tour. Also I will be touring all over Florida and a bunch of... https://t.co/sH3nTcDVt3— Gabby Barrett (@GabbyBarrett_) June 14, 2018
Details: simon.com
