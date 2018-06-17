Chris Cornell's daughter pays tribute to late rocker with duet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

LOS ANGELES — Chris Cornell's daughter has released a recording of a duet with her late father as part of an emotional tribute to the late rocker on Father's Day.

Toni Cornell released the duet of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" on Sunday along with a note thanking her dad for his support of her.

"You gave me courage when I didn't have any. You believed in me when I didn't. I miss your love everyday," Toni Cornell, 13, wrote in posts that accompanied the song on Instagram and YouTube. "Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too."

Chris Cornell died in May 2017 while on tour and his death was ruled a suicide. He was a leader of the grunge movement with Seattle-based Soundgarden, and enjoyed a successful career with other bands and as a solo artist.

Toni Cornell performed "Hallelujah" with One Republic on ABC's "Good Morning America" in August as a tribute to her father and late rocker Chester Bennington, who also died by suicide in July 2017.