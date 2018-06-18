Jason Mraz adds Heinz Hall date to fall acoustic tour
Updated 4 hours ago
Jason Mraz announced a fall acoustic tour that makes its second stop Nov. 24 at Heinz Hall.
Tickets for the multiple Grammy winning singer-songwriter will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.
Mraz will team with percussionist Toca Rivera for shows that begins Nov. 23 in Newport News, Va. He plays in Hershey on Dec. 2.
I'm pleased to announce all-new acoustic tour dates this fall with everyone's friend TOCA RIVERA and our very special guest, Gregory Page. Sign up for the mailing list at https://t.co/8gTIgFFvK4 to receive pre-sale info.Tour dates & tickets: https://t.co/gGKb5ujJSo pic.twitter.com/Gkg5Olzeoa— Jason Mraz (@jason_mraz) June 18, 2018
He has a new album on the way, with the single "Have It All" already in the Top-15 of the Hot Adult Contemporary Radio chart. Prior hits include "The Remedy" and "I'm Yours."
Mraz is touring with a bigger band this summer, with the nearest date July 27 in Cleveland.