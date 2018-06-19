Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Bruce Springsteen celebrates rebirth of Asbury Park

The Associated Press | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 8:18 a.m.
Bruce Springsteen helped rock a refurbished 1960s bowling alley-turned music venue a stone’s throw from the Asbury Park boardwalk. Actor Hugh Jackman was in the house at the Asbury Lanes Monday, June 18, as Springsteen jammed for about 30 minutes with Tangiers Blues Band.
Michael Zorn/Invision
ASBURY PARK, N.J. — Bruce Springsteen helped rock a refurbished 1960s bowling alley-turned music venue near the Asbury Park boardwalk.

Actor Hugh Jackman was in the house at the Asbury Lanes on Monday night as Springsteen jammed for about 30 minutes with Tangiers Blues Band. The four-song set included Huey Smith's “Rockin' Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu,” “I Just Wanna Make Love to You,” by Muddy Waters, “Down the Road Apiece,” by the Rolling Stones, and the Isley Brothers' “Twist and Shout.”

Springsteen told the crowd “it's been a joy” watching the rebirth of Asbury.

The venue reopened in May after major renovations.

The concert benefited the Boys & Girls Club of Monmouth County.

Grammy-winning Portugal. The Man also performed.

