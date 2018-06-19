Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Shocking: New York Philharmonic might let women wear pants

The Associated Press | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 11:24 a.m.
The New York Philharmonic is considering allowing female musicians to wear pants while playing Mozart and Tchaikovsky.
Andrew Toth/Getty Images
The New York Philharmonic is considering allowing female musicians to wear pants while playing Mozart and Tchaikovsky.

Updated 13 hours ago

NEW YORK — The New York Philharmonic is considering allowing female musicians to wear pants while playing Mozart and Tchaikovsky.

The New York Times reports that the 176-year-old orchestra has been quietly talking about relaxing its requirement that women wear floor-length black skirts or gowns at formal evening concerts.

The Times says the Philharmonic is alone among the nation's 20 largest orchestras in not letting women wear pants at all performances.

Some musicians say wearing a dress is impractical when playing their instruments.

Julie Ann Giacobassi was playing an English horn with the San Francisco Symphony in the 1980s when one of the keys of her instrument got stuck in the folds of her skirt.

The San Francisco Symphony now gives women the option of wearing all-black dresses, long skirts or pantsuits.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me