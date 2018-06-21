Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Suspect arrested in rapper XXXTentacion's shooting death

The Associated Press | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 9:33 a.m.
Florida authorities say they’ve arrested a man in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.
John McCall/AP
Florida authorities say they’ve arrested a man in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.
This photo provided by Broward Sheriff's Office shows Dedrick Devonshay Williams. The sheriff's office said Williams was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday n the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.
Broward Sheriff's Office
This photo provided by Broward Sheriff's Office shows Dedrick Devonshay Williams. The sheriff's office said Williams was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday n the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.

Updated 14 hours ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of rising rap star XXXTentacion, authorities in Florida said Thursday.

Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, of Pompano Beach was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Broward Sheriff's Office said in a news release sent Thursday morning. Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, 20, who went by the stage name pronounced “Ex Ex Ex ten-ta-see-YAWN,” was gunned down Monday as he left an upscale motorcycle dealership near Fort Lauderdale where he was planning to make a purchase.

Authorities said the rapper was ambushed by two suspects. His attorney, David Bogenschutz, said Tuesday that investigators told him XXXTentacion had visited a bank shortly before the shooting and possibly withdrew cash to buy a motorcycle at Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach.

He was exiting the dealership in his luxury BMW electric car when he was shot.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder without premeditation, a probation violation and for not having a valid driver's license. He was being held without bond in the Broward County Jail on Thursday.

Court records show Williams has been charged previously with several felonies, including grand theft auto, domestic violence, cocaine possession and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. It does not appear, however, that he has ever done prison time for these charges and some of them were dropped. Williams does not appear in the Florida Department of Corrections offender database.

An attorney for Williams isn't listed on jail records.

No further details were immediately available.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me