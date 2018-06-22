Orchestra plans patriotic program at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall
The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform “Americana Concert,” an evening of sing-alongs, marches, and tributes to the nation's military personnel at 7 p.m. June 29 at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum in Oakland, 4141 Fifth Ave. in Pittsburgh's Oakland section.
The program includes “Stars and Stripes Forever,” the “Armed Forces Salute,” and George M. Cohan's “Over There.”
Trombonist James Nova will perform George Bassman's “I'm Getting Sentimental Over You” and violinist Kelsey Blumenthal will perform the third movement of the Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1.
Aaron Copland's “Fanfare for the Common Man” will open the program under the baton of PSO associate conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong.
The concert is free, but registration is required.
Details: pittsburghsymphony.org
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.