Music

Vinnie Paul, co-founder, drummer of Pantera, dies at 54

The Associated Press | Saturday, June 23, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
Former Pantera and Damageplan drummer Vinnie Paul and ZZ Top singer/bassist Dusty Hill pose at the VH1 Classic Rock 'n' Roll Celebrity Poker Tournament at the Flamingo Las Vegas November 2, 2006 in Las Vegas.
Getty Images North America
Former Pantera and Damageplan drummer Vinnie Paul and ZZ Top singer/bassist Dusty Hill pose at the VH1 Classic Rock 'n' Roll Celebrity Poker Tournament at the Flamingo Las Vegas November 2, 2006 in Las Vegas.
In this May 20, 2004 file photo shows Vinnie Paul Abbott in Amarillo, Texas. Paul, co-founder and drummer of metal band Pantera, has died at 54. Pantera’s official Facebook page posted a statement early Saturday, June 23, 2018 announcing his death.
Associated Press
In this May 20, 2004 file photo shows Vinnie Paul Abbott in Amarillo, Texas. Paul, co-founder and drummer of metal band Pantera, has died at 54. Pantera's official Facebook page posted a statement early Saturday, June 23, 2018 announcing his death.
Vinnie Paul Abbott of Pantera, Rita Hane and Jerry Abbott unveil a plaque in honor of Pantera guitarist, the late Darrell ''Dimebag'' Abbott during the induction to the Hollywood Rock Walk at Guitar Center on May 17, 2007 in Hollywood.
Getty Images
Vinnie Paul Abbott of Pantera, Rita Hane and Jerry Abbott unveil a plaque in honor of Pantera guitarist, the late Darrell ''Dimebag'' Abbott during the induction to the Hollywood Rock Walk at Guitar Center on May 17, 2007 in Hollywood.

Updated 18 hours ago

Vinnie Paul, co-founder and drummer of metal band Pantera, has died at 54.

Pantera's official Facebook page posted a statement early Saturday announcing his death. The label of Hellyeah, his most recent group, confirmed the death but neither statement mentioned Paul's cause of death.

His real name was Vincent Paul Abbott. He and his brother, Dimebag Darrell, formed Pantera in 1981. Dimebag, whose real name was Darrell Lance Abbott, was shot to death while on stage with the band Damageplan in 2004.

The two brothers founded Damageplan in 2003 after Pantera broke up.

Paul was most recently in the band Hellyeah, a heavy metal supergroup which included Mudvayne vocalist Chad Gray and Nothingface guitarist Tom Maxwell.

"Today, the world not only lost a legend, but also a genuine human being who lived to put a smile on the faces of everyone he met," Hellyeah's label Eleven Seven Music said in a statement. "May he be reunited with his brother as we all strive to continue his legacy."

Alice Cooper tweeted Paul's impact on music was "immeasurable." Tributes poured in from others in the rock and metal communities, including Slash and the bands Disturbed and Megadeth.

