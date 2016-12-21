Hot Pick: Exhibit showcases 'The Gift of Art'

Featuring nearly 80 paintings from some of the most accomplished Southwestern PA artists over the past century, “The Gift of Art,” currently on display at Heinz History Center, is a sight to behold.

The works come from the Pittsburgh Public Schools' collection, and include some of the first pieces purchased for the collection by Friends of Art, which was founded in 1916 by Pittsburgh businessman John L. Porter, president of the Union Cold Storage Co., who was interested in making Pittsburgh an art center as well as a steel center.

Many of these pieces have hung in the halls and common areas of the schools for decades, in the hopes that they will inspire an appreciation for art and a “love of the beautiful” among school students.

Now through mid-June 2017, visitors will get to see this magnificent selection from the 340-plus piece Public School's collection displayed in the new Barensfeld Gallery on the History Center's fifth floor.

The History Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, except for Christmas and New Year's Day. Admission: $16; $14 seniors, $6.50 students, and free to children age 5 and under.

Details: 412-454-6000 or heinzhistorycenter.org

— Kurt Shaw