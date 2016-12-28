'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time' is brilliant staging of coming-of-age tale

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Those who go to see “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” will be privileged to see a purely original and singular type of performance.

“They should be ready for a theater experience like they've never really seen before,” says actor Gene Gillette. “I can't really think of any other show that you can compare this to.”

The Olivier and Tony award-winner for Best Play, among its many other accolades, is adapted from Mark Haddon's 2003 novel of the same name.

The story follows Christopher, 15, a boy who is brilliant at math, but is disconnected from much of the world. When he discovers that a neighbor's dog has been killed, he bravely sets out to find the culprit. It helps that he loves solving puzzles, is good at remembering and is a fan of Sherlock Holmes. Christopher's investigation eventually leads to an earth-shattering discovery.

The National Theatre touring production of “Curious Incident” will be presented from Jan. 3 to 8 at Heinz Hall, as part of the PNC Broadway Pittsburgh series.

The immersive experience begins with a literal black box performance space, broken into grids, in which lighting, sound, secret panels, model trains and flashes of screens transport the audience from home to neighborhood to a gasp-producing subway scene.

“It's a straight play – and straight plays don't go out on tour very much,” says Gillette, who plays Ed, Christopher's father. “It's this really cool marriage of spectacle and storytelling and sensory overload effect that they're going to get when they walk into that theater.”

“Curious Incident” is directed by the acclaimed Marianne Elliott, who also directed “War Horse” for the stage.

“She's been great about bringing theater into this new age where you get this great technical stuff, but then you get a beautiful story at heart,” says Gillette, who also toured with “War Horse.” “They're a lot alike that way.”

Another similarity is the physical exertion required from its actors.

“The rehearsal process was one of the coolest, most challenging — in a good way — things I have ever done,” Gillette says. The days would begin with a morning boot camp, then move into the more physical choreographed scenes for a few hours. After lunch, they'd go into the emotional scene work.

“It was exhausting, but it was exhilarating, too,” Gillette says. “I've never been a part of a rehearsal process like that.”

The production is very structured for the most part, with carefully choreographed physical movement and precision lighting.

“I always talk about it like it's this huge sort of chess game,” Gillette says. “You just focus on your moves. Because it's such a big production, if you look at it as a whole it is a bit overwhelming.”

The unconventional story includes the adults in Christopher's life, too.

“Ed has a good heart,” Gillette says of his character. “He's got a lot of weight on his shoulders. He's got a lot of problems that he's dealing with, and he doesn't always deal with them in the best way. All the adults in this play have their own kinds of problems, and a lot of them are actually worse off than Christopher.”

But ultimately, he says, “Curious Incident” is a “beautiful story about this boy coming of age and dealing with his family and discovering things about himself.”

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.