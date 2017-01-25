Stage Right going for the Disney magic with 'Lion King Jr.'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When and where: 7 p.m. Jan 27, 2 and 7 p.m. Jan. 28 and 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, also 7 p.m. Feb. 10, 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 11 and 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Lamp Theatre, Irwin

Stage Right will be giving theatergoers the lion's share of entertainment with its latest student company production.

In addition to eight performances of “Disney's Lion King Jr.” to be staged at two venues — Greensburg Garden and Civic Center and The Lamp Theatre in Irwin — the production will include a pre-show special event.

The “Lion King Experience” that families can attend for an additional $5 charge will take place one hour before the Saturday and Sunday matinee performances.

Guests will have an opportunity to meet the characters, take photos, participate in a “Lion King” craft and enjoy a special jungle-themed sweet. A food truck will be available in the parking lot for those who want to purchase lunch.

Tony Marino, Stage Right's artistic director, says the added features demonstrate his belief that today's children need to be engaged on a number of levels.

“And, as this is a Disney product, I thought it would be fun to create what they basically do at the park in those long lines for rides,” he says. “Out front, they have things that occupy your time, characters are around greeting kids, so I wanted to bring that into a self-contained event before the show.”

The musical itself is a colorful spectacle with elaborate costumes, puppets, head dresses and masks created by a team of volunteers who are local artists and the theater company's “stage moms and dads.”

They are headed by Tracy Angelo of Perryopolis, props supervisor, whose daughter, Emma Kate, plays one of three Pumbaas, along with Gia Marino and Mia Paluzzi; Lynn Rusnica of Hempfield, costume supervisor (her daughter, Grace, plays Nala with Maura Rygg and Maggie McLeod), and artist Amy Vacanti of Latrobe (her daughter Addison portrays Young Nala with Aliya Pimental and Sydney Brown).

“We're basically going Broadway,” Angelo says. The special props and masks made from grasses and other natural materials representing different parts of the Savannah mimic the designs of the award-winning Broadway musical with music by Elton John that is based on the 1994 Disney animated film.

The attention to detail in costuming, set design and even distinctive makeup supervised by cosmetology students at the Douglas Education Center in Monessen reflect the artistic director's intention to do Disney proud.

“You have a responsibility to them and people who love them to do your best to create visual Disney magic,” Marino says. “When it's something like ‘The Lion King,' you really have to step up your game from the aspect of costumes, makeup and props.”

A large cast of 72 Stage Right students will retell the story of the young lion prince, Simba, whose dream of one day becoming king of the African Pride Lands is threatened by his own uncle, Scar, who will do anything to win the power and glory for himself.

The role of Simba is played in alternating performances by Anthony Marino of Greensburg, Simon Bouille of Hempfield and Jordon Keenan; Young Simba is portrayed by Wesley Heverly of Greensburg, Laura Stanish of Hempfield and Avery Federico of Latrobe.

Playing the villain Scar are Matthew Hommel, Chas Mrlack of Monessen and Benjamin Federico of Latrobe.

A few of the young cast members with leading roles say portraying an animal is fun, but it can be a challenge. The Stage Right staff is making sure they look and act authentic.

“At the beginning of rehearsal, we watch videos of the animals we're playing to get an idea how they move,” says Grace Rusnica (Nala), 14.

Anthony Marino (Simba), 16, says they have had advanced preparation for the musical in acting classes, where they learn how to best perform their roles.

“The hardest part is you have to put yourself on four legs,” says Wesley Hegerly (Young Simba), 10.

“We totally become our animal,” Rusnica says.

In addition to the public performances of “Lion King Jr.,” Stage Right will have two matinees for local elementary schools. A sensory-friendly version of the musical will be offered at Greensburg Garden Center. Call Stage Right at 724-832-7464 for details.

Candy Williams is Tribune-Review contributing writer.