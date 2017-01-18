Cult favorite 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' taking Benedum by storm

By turns wicked, raunchy, funny and heartbreaking, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” was probably a bit ahead of its time when it first opened in 1997 off-off Broadway.

In 1998, the brainchild of John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask moved up to Off-Broadway's Jane Street Theatre for a highly successful, award-winning two-year run. The 2001 movie followed, with Mitchell directing and in the starring role and Trask as a band member.

The story of Hansel, a young man on the wrong side of the Berlin Wall who is looking for love, remained a cult favorite. Hansel undergoes a clumsy sex-change operation in order to marry his American soldier boyfriend. Transformed into Hedwig, she tells her story of abuse, abandonment and seething fury with highly charged energy and biting wit.

“Hedwig's” rise continued with the 2014 Broadway revival of the landmark musical. The production won the Tony for best revival and caught further attention with a lineup of charismatic stars in the title role: Neil Patrick Harris, followed by Michael C. Hall and Taye Diggs.

Now, at 20 years of age, “Hedwig” remains relevant and is finding a new audience in its first national tour, which will make a stop in Pittsburgh on Jan. 24 and 25.

“We may have been slightly ahead of the curve,” says composer Trask, who wrote the music and lyrics. He points to the way the music was very different from other rock musicals. The subject matter of sexuality and gender identification was ahead of its time, too, among other aspects.

“Any one of these things in isolation would have been OK,” he says, “but you put them all together in one package, they probably challenged audiences in more ways than they were ready.”

With transgender becoming more of a household word — personalities like Caitlyn Jenner and Laverne Cox helped ease the transition — mainstream audiences might not be as shocked by the material, but are certainly no less entertained.

“This is not a typical touring production because two-thirds of the people on that stage were on the stage in New York,” Trask says. “The whole band is the band from New York. It is an on-stage band that does choreography, not a pit band. It is an onstage band that is a character that interacts with Hedwig.”

Even the Broadway show's dresser — a position that normally doesn't tour — is traveling with the show because of complicated onstage costume changes. The dresser is part of the action.

“Expect to be enthralled for 90 minutes,” says associate choreographer Paul McGill, who worked on the Broadway show, as well as the touring production. “Expect to go places emotionally that you might not be prepared for. … It is loud. It is bright. It is a rock concert. But the story is so touching.”

For McGill, the Pittsburgh dates mean a stop back in his hometown.

“Originally the choreographer set the show on Neil Patrick Harris, and so, my job on Broadway was to tailor it to each person that played the role,” says McGill, who worked to open the tour on its California leg. “And then I sort of let them fly free.”

He will catch up with the tour in Pittsburgh to run through rehearsals — including one with Hedwig understudy Mason Alexander Park, a Point Park University grad — and ensure performance standards.

“It's controlled chaos,” McGill says, laughing. “Everything is really difficult. And everything is very specific because on the set there's a lot of places that are boobytraps and are pitfalls that you could get seriously hurt if you're not very careful about where you're going and how you're getting there. … It is quite strenuous to teach the choreography.”

McGill, 29, left his Bellevue home at the age of 17, when he auditioned for “La Cage Aux Folles” and got the job. His Broadway credits include “Bullets Over Broadway,” “Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark,” “Memphis” and “A Chorus Line.”

But the young man who first learned his craft at Pittsburgh Musical Theatre performances on the Byham Theater stage is excited about the Pittsburgh stop for another reason.

“The fact that we're playing the Benedum is a dream come true,” McGill says. “I always wanted to play it as a kid. … And the fact that it used to be a rock concert hall is really amazing. She (Hedwig) will be right at home.”

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.