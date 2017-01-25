'Twelfth Night' a classic tale of misdirection

Ted Pappas is pulling out all the stops for his “Twelfth Night.”

“It's the centerpiece of our season,” says Pittsburgh Public Theater's artistic director. “It's the big show of the year.”

The William Shakespeare comedy — running Jan. 26 through Feb. 26 at the O'Reilly Theater, Downtown — is a tale of misplaced passions, misdirected seduction and mistaken identity. Mischief and madcap foolery mix with the more sorrowful elements.

Viola and her twin brother are shipwrecked in a storm, in which her brother is lost. Reaching land, Viola disguises herself as a man — Cesario — and finds employ with Duke Orsino. He asks Cesario to help him woo Countess Olivia, who is mourning the loss of her father and brother. But Viola is secretly in love with the Duke, while Olivia becomes infatuated with Viola's Cesario. There are loads of other characters and storylines to fill out the plot.

“Among Shakespeare's plays, it is unique because it has so many starring roles,” says Pappas, who is directing “Twelfth Night” for the first time. “I don't think I've ever done a play where there are so many leading characters.”

He brought in a lot of familiar faces from past productions and attracted talent from Stratford, Toronto and New York.

“Because the roles are so magnetic, I was able to get all my first choices,” Pappas says. “We are doing it full-out.”

Expect lush costumes, which are being built in the Public's shop, newly created wigs and a set that includes a piano on a turntable.

The time period is pre-World War I, “which is a beautiful period — not unlike ‘Downton Abbey' — but it's more like Newport,” Pappas says. “A very chic, extravagant world of people of means and influence.”

Another feature of this lavish production is a musical score, commissioned from Michael Moricz, a longtime collaborator. The music lends a ragtime-y touch.

“This is a play that has a lot of songs embedded in the text,” Pappas says. “Obviously, Shakespeare had a singer in the company when he wrote it because he gave it so many songs. And there is music implied throughout the play. ‘If music be the food of life, play on' is, of course, one of the famous lines.”

Of all of Shakespeare's comedies, Pappas says, this one has the greatest reach. “It has melodrama and romance and comedy in equal measure,” he says.

“There are these heartbreaking things that surround the play, but inside the play is so hilarious because you have Sir Toby Belch and Feste (the fool) at the center of it,” Pappas says. “It is one of the most understandable of the plays too — really clear and easy to enjoy.”

Area teachers must agree. The student performance sold out almost immediately. A second one was added, and it, too, sold out. An additional Saturday matinee was added to the run, and there's a waiting list for school groups.

“We're jam packed with students,” Pappas says, laughing.

“I've often found that young audiences in high school and college love Shakespeare,” he says. “They read it in school, but it doesn't really come to life for them until they see it. So, it's a great opportunity for them to see a first-class production of something they've studied.”

