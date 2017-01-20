Wrestling, boxing take to the ring for two knock-out plays

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jay “The Sport” Jackson is a swaggering, showboating boxer who plays with his opponents while smiling and chatting with the ringside audience before applying his knockout combination.

But the boxer hungers for the chance to pit himself against the white world champion — and tries to ignore the dangerous consequences.

Marco Ramirez's play, “The Royale,” opening Jan. 21 at City Theatre on Pittsburgh's South Side, is loosely based on the true story of Jack Johnson, who became the first African-American boxing champion in the Jim Crow era of the early 1900s. His match — called the fight of the century — and subsequent victory fed racial tension across the country.

In the action of the play, the boxers do not physically fight each other, face to face. Rather, a punch is thrown from the shoulder, and the opponent reacts to it. The sound comes from an ensemble who pound their chests, stomp on the floor or clap their hands.

“The way we execute both throwing a punch and receiving a punch is in a theatrical and stylized manner, but it requires incredible precision in terms of the timing,” says director Stuart Carden. “The Royale” is the seventh City Theatre production helmed by the Chicago-based director.

“Marco Ramirez compellingly creates a much more psychological story in the boxing sequences,” he says. “Not necessarily a physical one.”

The ensemble and its clapping nearly make up a character of its own. As body percussion choreographer, Stephanie Paul has created a complete vocabulary of rhythms and drumming with distinctive motifs for each fighter. (The thumping noise in their rehearsal space above Copies on Carson forced a move to a church a few blocks away where they wouldn't bother employees.)

“She has really transformed those clapping sequences into something that is very expressive,” Carden says.

The cast spent some time at the Conn-Greb Boxing Club in Oakland as part of their training, learning footwork, stance and shadowboxing.

“The majority of the boxing I did was because I wanted to get the physical information about being a boxer,” says Desean Kevin Terry, who takes on the starring role of Jay. He is quite familiar with the play, having portrayed Fish, Jay's sparring partner, in the original 2013 production in Los Angeles.

“There is a natural rhythm to the feet moving, the punches — there's a really strong music to boxing,” Terry says. “And I think that's why it's so addictive once you get into it as an audience member and as a boxer. It's just fun to be musical in that type of violence.”

The match itself is simply a vehicle to delve into the deeper geopolitical implications of the times, as well as the personal demons Jay must overcome.

“I don't see how anyone any can read and, hopefully, see our production, and not be struck by this piece,” Terry says. “It challenges you and reverberates in so many ways. It's so musical. It's so physical. It's so imaginative. Of course, we know sports stories can be extremely inspirational and personal.

“And it's 90 minutes!” he says, laughing. “And you're just thrown for a loop.”

“The Royale” is equally appealing to boxing fans and theater fans, says Carden, who received his Master of Fine Art from Carnegie Mellon University.

“I'm not a huge sports person, and I find it thrilling,” he says. “it's just such a compelling portrait of this man and this time.”

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.