'Cabaret' in keeping with Split Stage's mission

Call it pushing the envelope or taking a look over the edge.

However they describe it, Rob Jessup and Nate Newell, co-founders of Split Stage Productions, say theatergoers will get more than they expect at performances of “Cabaret,” the company's season-ending production at the Lamp Theatre in Irwin.

“The show really lines up quite nicely with our mission at Split Stage,” says Newell of Lower Burrell. “It is risqué and adventurous, while retaining a following based on its name recognition.”

In comparing other productions of the John Kander, Fred Ebb and Joe Masteroff Tony Award-winning musical, the directors believe most companies “pull up short of where this story should truly take the audience,” Newell says. “We want to take our dark and gritty portrayal right up to the line. Come with us and take a look over the edge.”

Newell and Jessup co-direct “Cabaret,” which takes place in 1929 in Berlin, Germany, at a volatile time in history politically with the rise of Nazism. American singer Sally Bowles (played by Katie Aiello McCusker of Irwin) is a performer at the Kit Kat Club, whose feelings range from uncaring to loving.

“She goes from being a Cabaret girl who seemingly has no emotional attachment to anything, but as the show progresses, she falls in love. And then she goes back to not wanting to be attached to anything,” McCusker says of her character. “People in Nazi Germany were trying to forget what was going on in their country and lead somewhat normal lives. It was a very sad time.”

The show features Mandie Russak of Irwin as the Emcee, traditionally a male role.

“For this production of ‘Cabaret,' Emcee is more gender fluid. I identify as a woman, so I like to think I will bring a new perspective on the characterization of the Emcee,” she says.

Having the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of actors such as Joel Grey, Alan Cumming and Neil Patrick Harris, who have portrayed the Emcee in past productions, is an honor for Russak.

“I also wanted to play this role because our creative team has an incredible new concept for the show and my part,” she says. “The most challenging thing for me is probably justifying all of the Emcee's choices. He is haunting, charming, sweet, sexy, creepy and funny all at the same time and rapidly switches from one to the other. That's the toughest thing to do — or the German dialect.”

The Broadway production of “Cabaret” debuted in 1966, followed by several other productions, including a 1972 movie adaptation that earned eight Academy Awards.

“I think one of the challenges is to find ways to continue the evolution of the show while keeping the message pure,” says Jessup of Murrysville.

The Tony Award-winning score features such popular musical numbers as “Maybe This Time,” “Willkommen” and “Cabaret,” but Newell wants his actors to do more than rely on the songs to keep the audience engaged.

“There is so much ‘meat' in the scenes between the songs,” he says. “In order for us to take this production to where we at Split Stage want it, we are working hard with our team on delivering a real and visceral performance. We are asking them to dig to some depths that have not necessarily been asked of them before.”

Russak believes theatergoers should experience Split Stage's version “because it is just that — an experience. It makes you think and it makes you feel. Hopefully audiences will take away a night of entertainment and, dare I say, a comment or two on how ‘Cabaret' might relate to our political climate today.”

McCusker's credits include “Always Patsy Cline” and “A Taffeta Christmas” at the Theatre Factory and “Why Do Fools Fall in Love” at Apple Hill Playhouse. Russak performed in Stage Right's “Billy Elliot,” “Rocky Horror Show” and “The Little Mermaid” and completed an international tour of “My Fair Lady” in China and a national tour of “The Producers.”

Newell most recently directed “Glengarry Glen Ross” and “Completely Hollywood (Abridged)” for Split Stage. Jessup's recent credits include “Sondheim on Sondheim” at New Kensington Civic Theatre, “Children of Eden” at The Theatre Factory, “The Nutcracker” at Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and “Assassins,” “Hair” and “Glengarry Glen Ross” for Split Stage.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.