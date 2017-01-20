It's all about the entrance in the wrestling world

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Amid the spectacle and theater that is pro wrestling, comes theater that is wrestling.

Just reading the director's notes in “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity” gives a thrilling sense of what's to come.

Playwright Kristoffer Diaz writes, “The important thing to remember: the size, expense, and spectacle of a wrestler's entrance all speak volumes about his role in the company.”

As examples, he suggests looking at Hulk Hogan's “Real American” entrance, Triple H's “Time to Play The Game” entrance, any of The Rock's entrances, Ric Flair's classic “Thus Spike Zara­thustra” entrances, and Goldberg's pyro-filled entrances.

Patrick Jordan took those guidelines to heart. The artistic director of Barebones Productions presents “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity” from Jan. 26 to Feb. 4.

“We've got all the wrestling moves,” he says “We've got superkicks, we've got body slams. We've got stuff off the top rope. So, we're taking it there.”

The Obie Award-winning, Pulitzer Prize finalist will be staged in The Gym at the Ace Hotel in East Liberty, where Jordan is installing a full-size professional wrestling ring. Three giant projectors over the ring will enhance the wrestlers' entrances with live-feed interviews, just like you see at pro wrestling matches.

The high-energy, body-slamming story is about Mace, the fall guy against big wrestling stars like Chad, who know how to dazzle the fans.

“Being really good at the wrestling part of the wrestling business means you make the other guy in the ring with you look better than he is,” explains Mace about his dupe role in the wrestling storylines.

Mace meets a young, charismatic Indian-American, VP, who has the personality and patter to charm an audience. Mace enlists him as a partner, but the league owner only sees brown skin and pushes the duo into stereotypical characters as wrestling terrorists.

“The play itself deals with more than just wrestling — it's geopolitics, it's race,” says Jordan of the dark comedy in its local premiere. “It's basically finding your way as a human being and figuring out what you want to do with your life. (Diaz) does it all, and it's almost structured like a wrestling storyline.”

Among his other mandates, Diaz stipulates bringing in a wrestler as a tech adviser. Shane “The Franchise” Douglas was enlisted as choreographer. The Beaver County native holds about a dozen championships from the ECW, WWF and WCW combined.

“I brought him in to teach these guys how to wrestle. Shane said that it took him seven years to get to the point where he felt comfortable doing it and these guys are trying to do it in three weeks,” says Jordan, laughing.

“All the actors, fortunately for us, are athletes, so they're all wonderful, they're all in shape,” he says. “But there was nothing like their first time running the ropes and learning how to do it. Because no one wanted to admit how sore they were until the next day.”

Expect to become involved in the action of this a satirical, insightful play.

“What's great about this show is I want the audience to react,” Jordan says. “Just like the wrestling entrances, the guys will be entering through the crowd. They're going to talk to people in the audience. I want the audience to boo. I want the audience to cheer.”

And with that in mind, ladies and gentlemen, let's get ready to rumble!

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.