Westmoreland Night of Stars expands to 2 nights

Tickets are on sale now for John Noble's 21st Westmoreland Night of the Stars, an annual showcase of local high school musical theater productions in Westmoreland County organized by the Greensburg attorney and veteran actor.

Noble, who founded and produces the popular event each spring, says that due to increasing demand for tickets, Night of the Stars will move to a two-night format for the first time this May.

“We experienced such a historic surge of participating student performers last year that the Palace just isn't big enough anymore for one night,” Noble says.

Approximately 750 students representing 15 schools and homeschoolers are expected to re-create scenes from their school musicals in two separate performances designed to pay tribute to local talent and raise funds for musical theater programs in Westmoreland County school districts and the county's home-schooled students. Shows will be held at 6:45 p.m. May 3 and 4 at Greensburg's Palace Theatre.

The May 3 performance will feature students from Franklin Regional, Jeannette, Kiski, Greater Latrobe, Monessen, Mount Pleasant, Valley and Yough school districts. On May 4, Burrell, Derry Area, Greensburg Central Catholic, Greensburg-Salem, Hempfield, Ligonier Valley and Penn Trafford school districts and Arts for Homeschoolers students will be featured.

Tickets at $20 each. Details: 724-925-1123 or thepalacetheatre.org