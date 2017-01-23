Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater Arts

Westmoreland Night of Stars expands to 2 nights

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 2:09 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Tickets are on sale now for John Noble's 21st Westmoreland Night of the Stars, an annual showcase of local high school musical theater productions in Westmoreland County organized by the Greensburg attorney and veteran actor.

Noble, who founded and produces the popular event each spring, says that due to increasing demand for tickets, Night of the Stars will move to a two-night format for the first time this May.

“We experienced such a historic surge of participating student performers last year that the Palace just isn't big enough anymore for one night,” Noble says.

Approximately 750 students representing 15 schools and homeschoolers are expected to re-create scenes from their school musicals in two separate performances designed to pay tribute to local talent and raise funds for musical theater programs in Westmoreland County school districts and the county's home-schooled students. Shows will be held at 6:45 p.m. May 3 and 4 at Greensburg's Palace Theatre.

The May 3 performance will feature students from Franklin Regional, Jeannette, Kiski, Greater Latrobe, Monessen, Mount Pleasant, Valley and Yough school districts. On May 4, Burrell, Derry Area, Greensburg Central Catholic, Greensburg-Salem, Hempfield, Ligonier Valley and Penn Trafford school districts and Arts for Homeschoolers students will be featured.

Tickets at $20 each. Details: 724-925-1123 or thepalacetheatre.org

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.