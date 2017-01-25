Performer will collect for food bank

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the past eight years, Stage Right performer Maya Devi of Greensburg has asked for donations to the Westmoreland County Food Bank instead of birthday gifts.

Stage Right will help her continue that tradition during its production of “The Lion King Jr.” Food collection bins will be set up at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center during the Jan. 27 to 29 run.

Devi, who turns 17 on Feb. 16, will play Sarafina and will appear as a member of the ensemble.

“Since I'll be going to college soon, I really want to give back as much as possible to my home town,” she says. “Stage Right has taught me the importance of giving back to the community.”

Contributors to the food drive will be entered into a drawing for four tickets to an upcoming Stage Right show and a $50 gift card to the Rialto Café in Greensburg, donated by Devi's mother, Misty Bhatnagar of Greensburg.

“(Devi's) ongoing support for our cause for the past eight years is extraordinary,” says Louise Wilhelm, the food bank's director of volunteers and food drives. “Not many children would give up gifts for the sake of others, as Maya has over the years.”