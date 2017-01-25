Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater Arts

Performer will collect for food bank

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 24 minutes ago

For the past eight years, Stage Right performer Maya Devi of Greensburg has asked for donations to the Westmoreland County Food Bank instead of birthday gifts.

Stage Right will help her continue that tradition during its production of “The Lion King Jr.” Food collection bins will be set up at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center during the Jan. 27 to 29 run.

Devi, who turns 17 on Feb. 16, will play Sarafina and will appear as a member of the ensemble.

“Since I'll be going to college soon, I really want to give back as much as possible to my home town,” she says. “Stage Right has taught me the importance of giving back to the community.”

Contributors to the food drive will be entered into a drawing for four tickets to an upcoming Stage Right show and a $50 gift card to the Rialto Café in Greensburg, donated by Devi's mother, Misty Bhatnagar of Greensburg.

“(Devi's) ongoing support for our cause for the past eight years is extraordinary,” says Louise Wilhelm, the food bank's director of volunteers and food drives. “Not many children would give up gifts for the sake of others, as Maya has over the years.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.