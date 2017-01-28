Catching the Broadway 'Comet' is dream come true for CMU grad

Carnegie Mellon University grad Denée Benton knows better than to judge a book by its cover.

She judges it by its script, which has suited the Florida native quite well.

Since graduation from CMU just two years ago, her budding Broadway career has been bookended by two hits — a major role in the London West End and national touring productions of the Tony Award-winning “The Book of Mormon,” and, now, a title role in “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.” She's Natasha in the hot-as-a-comet show based on a section of the literary classic “War and Peace,” playing at the appropriately named Imperial Theatre in New York.

She's received attention and acclaim from critics and the public as she portrays an engaged Russian aristocrat caught up in a swirl of romance with another man, Anatole, while her fiance, Andrey, is away at war.

“I was so lucky to have the professors that I had,” she says of such influences as Tome Cousin, an associate professor of dance, who, she says, “was so old school about the respect he demanded” from students. She also credits drama professor Barbara Mackenzie Wood, “an actor's actor,” and Gary Kline, assistant head of acting and musical theater, for her voice training (“really helpful”).

The actress, 24, says CMU is veritably the “It” school when it comes to the performing arts, creating a cadre of grads making up a Broadway brotherhood also known as, Benton says laughingly, the “CMU Mafia.”

She has been helped along with insights from fellow CMU grad and “Hamilton” Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr., a friend “who has allowed me to pick his brain to learn (what the art/business) is all about, to understand the balance of the craft and the training.”

Benton was one of only 13 chosen as a musical theater student when she applied — CMU being one of five on her list. But a stroll around the CMU campus left its impact. “My mother came with me, and after we took a walk on campus, I said to her, ‘This is it!' “

Pittsburgh itself was an attraction, too — ”I loved the beauty of the city — until that first February,” she shivers even now thinking back. “I didn't know about having a good pair of snow boots — I was a complete Floridian mess.”

To prepare for “The Great Comet of 1812” — which she tried to see during its off-Broadway run, but couldn't get a ticket — she read the section of Leo Tolstoy's tome that the show is based on — Volume Two, Part Five. She says it's filled with “love and lust and very cerebral.” As for the rest of the massive classic? “I'm still reading it,” she says with a chuckle.

How has the experience been? Really “UnReal,” which also happens to be the title of the Lifetime dark-comedy series she took part in last year, playing a Black Lives Matter activist caught up in the twisted turmoil and backstage brouhaha of a TV dating reality show.

Her character of Ruby was older than the girlish Natasha who Benton now portrays, and the two are separated by more than a century. But they have one thing in common: “Both are in love,” Benton says.

For a girl who grew up loving to sing in church and being encouraged by her talented vocal family, catching this Broadway “Comet” by the tale is “a dream come true.”

Michael Elkin is a Tribune-Review contributing writer as well as an award-winning arts writer and playwright and author of the novel “I, 95.”