Highlands High School alumni return for annual Cabaret show

Bad luck has turned golden for Highlands High School musical director, choreographer and alumus Michael Zeiler.

When his preferred musical fundraiser venue (the former Harrisons Restaurant) burned to the ground, he turned to his alumni friends ­— his “Golden Stars,” as he calls them — for inspiration.

“We previously had hosted adult ‘proms' and they were a hit, but then Harrisons burned,” Zeiler says. “When one window closes, a new one opens and I decided to host an alumni Cabaret concert at the high school. This is our fifth year and is absolutely our biggest fundraiser.”

Highlands celebrates its 30th musical anniversary this year with an Alumni Cabaret Concert on Feb. 4, showcasing performances from all 30 musical productions that have graced the Highlands stage.

From classic to contemporary, musicals such as “Wedding Singer,” “Tarzan,” “Oklahoma,” “Bye Bye Birdie” and “Pajama Game” will be represented.

Joining the alumni cast of 26 this year are the school's touring ensembles of the Variations Show Choir and Honors Choir, and the current cast of this year's musical, “Little Mermaid.”

Together, they will perform “Freak Flag” and “Who I'd Be,” songs from the Broadway hit musical “Shrek.”

“Each year we have progressively increased our audience,” Zeiler says. “One hundred percent of our proceeds from Cabaret go directly to the musical each year.”

Highlands alum Michelle Peters, class of '90, is thrilled to sing onstage with her freshman daughter, Georgia, who performs in chorus, Variations Show Choir and this year's musical.

“I met lifelong friends through the various music programs offered at HHS,” Michelle Peters says. “Musicals helped me push myself, understand how to take direction, manage my time and how to work as a team. It is my hope that my children enjoy their experience with the music programs as much as I did. It's a lot of work, but it is even more rewarding.”

Zeiler agrees.

“It's like forming a team of superheroes like the Avengers or Justice League, but only in the musical theater universe,” says Zeiler of his alumni cast.

Highlands alumni Jeremy Fox travels from his home in Virginia to participate.

Fox, a member of the class of 2011, will perform three songs from “Footloose,” “High School Musical” and “Wedding Singer.” He stresses the importance of continuing the performing arts excellence that has developed at Highlands.

“I come back because it was something I loved so much in high school,” says Fox. “I hope the kids can channel that.”

Highlands alum and musical producer Deb Lehew hopes that guests leave the Cabaret show humming the familiar show tunes.

“The audience will be taken back to the magical, musical world of Broadway as each of the 30 musicals is represented by our alumni performers,” Lehew says. “Being an alumni of Highlands myself, this experience for me is an opportunity to rekindle friendships, share memories and acknowledge these graduates as they share with our community.”

The audience will be treated to a sneak peek performance by the current cast of “Little Mermaid” says Lehew. The show will run more than two hours, and will offer an intermission. A 50/50 raffle, deluxe Chinese auction baskets and refreshments will be available.

“These alumni are coming back each year to contribute to the charitable aspect,” Zeiler says. “It's preserving and bringing to life the magic of musical theater­ — that sums up the evening.”

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.