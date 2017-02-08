Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
A&E briefs: 'Anything Goes,' 'Emerge/Evolve' and Monster Jam

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
St. Vincent College
The cast of St. Vincent College Players' “Anything Goes,”
Grave Digger
Krysten Anderson, Grave Digger driver
“Dying Light” by Karen Carrejo

‘Anything Goes'

St. Vincent College Players will present the Cole Porter musical, “Anything Goes,” at 8 p.m. Feb. 10 and 11 and 2 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the Unity campus.

Portraying the hijinks of passengers aboard an ocean liner, the show features standards like “I Get a Kick Out of You” and “It's De-Lovely.”

Greggory Brandt, director of the St. Vincent Summer Theatre, will direct. Choreography will be by Stage Right's Renata Marino, with music direction by Aaron Gray, who also will direct the seven-piece orchestra.

A cabaret is planned after the Feb. 11 performance. Patrons are invited to linger to meet the director and cast and enjoy complimentary snacks and refreshments.

General admission tickets at $10 will be available at the box office prior to each performance. Theater doors will open 30 minutes before curtain time.

Details: stvincent.edu

— Shirley McMarlin

‘Emerge/Evolve'

“Emerge/Evolve,” on display now at Pittsburgh Glass Center, showcases the work of over 40 artists from around the world working in kiln-formed glass.

Kiln-formed glass is just that: glass formed in a kiln. Kiln-glass is especially rich territory for artists because it encompasses an enormous range of working methods, from drawing and painting, to printmaking, to sculpture and more.

Organized by Portland, Ore.-based Bullseye Glass Company, a manufacturer of glass tested as compatible for fusing when heated in a kiln, “Emerge/Evolve 2016” is the company's ninth biennial juried competition for emerging artists in kiln-glass.

The exhibit attracted more than 370 entrants, with the 40-plus accepted entrants representing 16 countries. The exhibit is free and open to the public, and will remain on display through April 16.

Pittsburgh Glass Center is located at 5472 Penn Ave. in Pittsburgh's Friendship neighborhood, and is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Details: 412-365-2145 or pittsburghglasscenter.org

— Kurt Shaw

Monster Jam

Monster Jam is making its annual Valentine's weekend stop in Pittsburgh from Feb. 10 to 12 at PPG Paints Arena.

This year's show will include the first female driver for the iconic truck Grave Digger. Krysten Anderson, a 19-year-old native of North Carolina, just started competing with Monster Jam this year. She has planned on going to college to study studio art and graphic design, then pursue a career in Monster Jam as a graphic designer for the trucks.

But her family legacy led her to be a Monster Jam driver. Her father, Dennis Anderson, is a long-time Monster Jam regular and also drives Grave Digger.

“Monster Jam is all I know,” Krysten says. “I was born into the sport through my dad. An opportunity opened up for me to drive in 2017 and I took it.”

Monster Jam roars into the arena at 7 p.m. Feb. 10, 1 and 7 p.m. Feb. 11 and 1 p.m. Feb. 12. Admission is $25 to $87. Details: 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

— Tribune-Review

