American history told in a flash and with fun

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There's a history lesson in store for audiences in February at the Theatre Factory.

But, unlike some high school history classes that are long, drawn-out and boring, this one promises to be enlightening, funny and entertaining — and it doesn't require a whole semester to complete.

“The Complete History of America (abridged)” by Adam Long, Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor is a comedy performed by an energetic cast of three actors whose goal is to cover 500 years of our nation's past in about 90 minutes.

It takes a trio of fast talkers with a lot of fortitude to accomplish such an impressive feat. The Trafford theater company found three willing historians to do it: Chelsea Bartel, Nick Mitchell and Adam Seligson, all from Pittsburgh.

Through a series of inside jokes, Vaudeville-type skits, puns and parodies, they deliver a slightly skewed version of America then-to-now, under the direction of Jen James of Elizabeth.

James says that even though the show is meant to feel like it's a bit unrehearsed and a little rough around the edges, she feels it deserves to be, if not refined, somewhat “polished, but not robotic.”

Her main goal is “making the show our own” and having the actors engage theatergoers for a heavy dose of interaction.

“This show relies on audience participation, so being natural and knowledgeable are critical to the delivery and concept,” the director says.

Besides having a fondness for comedy and improv, James wanted to be a part of the production because “most importantly, I think this show came at an amazing time in our soon-to-be history. There is much to be learned from our past and what better way than by laughing at it.”

Seligson agrees “The Complete History of America” is “absolutely hysterical” while still offering some wisdom along the way.

“While it is satirical and sometimes a little in your face, it's educational in an unconventional sort of way,” he says. “I think one could take away a new perspective about our country's beginnings and how we came to be where we are from seeing this show.”

Mitchell admits he actually learned quite a bit from rehearsing the production.

“On the flip side, the learned American historian will appreciate an endless slew of inside jokes. It really appeals to all levels,” he says. “Perhaps audiences will take away a little perspective as well. In an arguably tumultuous time, it's always good to step back and really look at where we've come from.”

Although Bartel has never done the play before, she was excited to step into her role.

“This past election really inspired me to be more active when it comes to politics,” she says. “I think it is so important for people to understand our history, and I wanted to help spread that knowledge. The best way to do that, in my opinion, is through comedy.”

She recently acted in “Next to Normal” at the Theatre Factory and also performed in Pittsburgh Musical Theater's production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and Prime Stage Theatre's “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

Seligson's recent credits include “A Good Old Fashioned Redneck Country Christmas,” “Violet Sharp,” “Death by Fatal Murder,” “The Foreigner” and “Anything Goes.”

Mitchell has performed in 25 stage productions while living in Erie, Oklahoma City, New York City and Pittsburgh.

James has directed several musicals at The Grand Theatre in Elizabeth, including “Addams Family,” “Urinetown” and “Legally Blonde.”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.