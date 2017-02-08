'Galumpha' is high-flying fun for kids (of all ages)

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

‘Galumpha' is high-flying fun

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's Citizens Bank Children's Theater Series continues with performances of “Galumpha,” Feb. 14 to 19 at six locations throughout the area.

“Galumpha” is comprised of three performers who create acrobatics, visual effects, physical comedy and choreography in a display of strength and agility set to classical and contemporary music.

The group based in Binghamton, N.Y., has performed around the world and entertained television audiences. They have received the Edinburgh Festival Critics' Choice Award and Moers International Comedy Arts Prize for their performances.

Pamela Komar, director of theater, music and youth programming for Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, says “Galumpha” is a great way to spend some quality family time together.

“The show is a fast-paced, visual feast of colors, silliness, balancing, oddities and acrobatics,” she says. “The artists will warm you up this winter by tickling your funny bone and delighting your imagination.”

“Galumpha” will be performed at 7 p.m. Feb. 14, Seneca Valley Senior High School, Harmony; 7 p.m. Feb. 15, Penn Hills High School; 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Marshall Middle School, Wexford; 7 p.m. Feb. 17, Avonworth High School; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 18, Mt. Lebanon High School; and 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Pittsburgh's Byham Theater.

Admission is $10.50 in advance, free for children under 2 with lap pass. Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org/kids