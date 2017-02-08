Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater Arts

'Galumpha' is high-flying fun for kids (of all ages)

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
'Galumpha'
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
'Galumpha'

Updated 47 minutes ago

‘Galumpha' is high-flying fun

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's Citizens Bank Children's Theater Series continues with performances of “Galumpha,” Feb. 14 to 19 at six locations throughout the area.

“Galumpha” is comprised of three performers who create acrobatics, visual effects, physical comedy and choreography in a display of strength and agility set to classical and contemporary music.

The group based in Binghamton, N.Y., has performed around the world and entertained television audiences. They have received the Edinburgh Festival Critics' Choice Award and Moers International Comedy Arts Prize for their performances.

Pamela Komar, director of theater, music and youth programming for Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, says “Galumpha” is a great way to spend some quality family time together.

“The show is a fast-paced, visual feast of colors, silliness, balancing, oddities and acrobatics,” she says. “The artists will warm you up this winter by tickling your funny bone and delighting your imagination.”

“Galumpha” will be performed at 7 p.m. Feb. 14, Seneca Valley Senior High School, Harmony; 7 p.m. Feb. 15, Penn Hills High School; 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Marshall Middle School, Wexford; 7 p.m. Feb. 17, Avonworth High School; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 18, Mt. Lebanon High School; and 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Pittsburgh's Byham Theater.

Admission is $10.50 in advance, free for children under 2 with lap pass. Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org/kids

— Candy Williams

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.