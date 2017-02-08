Take a trip to Bollywood via the 'Taj Express'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The vibrancy, excitement and romance of Bollywood films promise to mesmerize the audience in a live stage show.

“Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue” weaves music, dance and film in a dazzling Indian cultural experience. The show takes over the Byham Theater on Feb. 15 during its 2017 tour.

The story follows Shankar, a struggling musician who is composing the music for a new Bollywood movie called “Taj Express.” He writes all the songs — from the hero and heroine and big dance numbers to the fight scenes, romance and inevitable happy ending.

Shankar takes the audience through his story-in-a-story script, about a pair of mismatched young lovers — she is a celebrity, and he is a hero of the streets. They travel through India by steam engine — the Taj Express. Their adventures take them from the film studios of Mumbai to the southernmost tip of India, from the temples of Varanasi to the fields of Punjab, ending with a wedding in the Royal Palaces of Rajasthan.

“The audience gets a unique perspective, never before seen, into the way a movie is made — a glimpse behind the cameras at how the magic is created,” says Ankush Dhawan, creative manager/chief assistant director of “Taj Express.”

The production incorporates 2,500 costumes and 1,500 pieces of jewelry worn by its 25 actors.

“The show is expected to draw a mixed audience,” Dhawan says. “For Indians, it will be an opportunity for them to reconnect with their motherland. For the Western audience, it will be a treat and an experience to witness the rituals and festival of this enchanting land.”

In preparation for the show, Dhawan recommends practicing your dance moves.

“Music is a universal language. From India, our music will touch everyone's soul irrespective of language,” he says. “I'm sure the audience will want to get up and dance with the cast.”

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.