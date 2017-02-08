Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater Arts

Take a trip to Bollywood via the 'Taj Express'

Sally Quinn | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
“Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue”
Submitted
“Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue”
Submitted
“Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue”

Updated 46 minutes ago

The vibrancy, excitement and romance of Bollywood films promise to mesmerize the audience in a live stage show.

“Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue” weaves music, dance and film in a dazzling Indian cultural experience. The show takes over the Byham Theater on Feb. 15 during its 2017 tour.

The story follows Shankar, a struggling musician who is composing the music for a new Bollywood movie called “Taj Express.” He writes all the songs — from the hero and heroine and big dance numbers to the fight scenes, romance and inevitable happy ending.

Shankar takes the audience through his story-in-a-story script, about a pair of mismatched young lovers — she is a celebrity, and he is a hero of the streets. They travel through India by steam engine — the Taj Express. Their adventures take them from the film studios of Mumbai to the southernmost tip of India, from the temples of Varanasi to the fields of Punjab, ending with a wedding in the Royal Palaces of Rajasthan.

“The audience gets a unique perspective, never before seen, into the way a movie is made — a glimpse behind the cameras at how the magic is created,” says Ankush Dhawan, creative manager/chief assistant director of “Taj Express.”

The production incorporates 2,500 costumes and 1,500 pieces of jewelry worn by its 25 actors.

“The show is expected to draw a mixed audience,” Dhawan says. “For Indians, it will be an opportunity for them to reconnect with their motherland. For the Western audience, it will be a treat and an experience to witness the rituals and festival of this enchanting land.”

In preparation for the show, Dhawan recommends practicing your dance moves.

“Music is a universal language. From India, our music will touch everyone's soul irrespective of language,” he says. “I'm sure the audience will want to get up and dance with the cast.”

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.