Theater Arts

Greensburg student among winners in Shakespeare contest

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, 11:48 a.m.
Michael Henninger for Pittsburgh Public Theater.
Carolyn Herz of Greensburg tied for first in the upper division monologue contest in the Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest at Pittsburgh Public Theater.

More than 1,000 students from 100 schools competed in the preliminary rounds of the Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest at Pittsburgh Public Theater.

The finalists in both the lower division (grades 4 to 7) and upper division (grades 8 to 12) faced off on Feb. 20 at the O'Reilly Theater in Pittsburgh.

Carolyn Herz, a home-schooled student from Greensburg, tied with Logan Shiller, from Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts School, to win the upper division monologue contest. Herz performed Eleanor's monologue from “Henry VI, Part 2,” while Shiller did Iago from “Othello.”

Other winners included:

Lower monologue: Jaylen Hocker, Jefferson Elementary School, in West Jefferson Hills School District

Lower scene: Ethan Atta, John Bence, Henry Dingle, Michael Liguori and Jackson Vollmer, from Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh, Hampton

Upper scene: Ryan Horn and Cassi Smith, Magnolia High School, New Martinsville, W.Va.

