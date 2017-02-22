'Dixie' promises 'one hell of a hootenanny'

Dixie Longate blows through a conversation like a hurricane through the Gulf Coast.

“Sometimes I'm like a lawnmower,” she says. “You pull my cord and I'm off until I run out of gas!”

The riotous joke-cracking character made a return visit to Pittsburgh in 2014, following her 2012 performance of her raucous “Dixie's Tupperware Party” for a run at CLO Cabaret Theater. Her mile-a-minute spiel drips with a Southern accent from her hometown of Mobile, Ala., where she lives with her kids in a trailer park.

This new show, she says, “is not me hawking the fantastic plastic crap. This is a whole different thing. It's me at my best friend's honky tonk after a healthy night of drinking. And we're gonna have one hell of a hootenanny, trust me.”

“Never Wear a Tubetop While Riding a Mechanical Bull (And 16 Other Things I Learned While I Was Drinking Last Thursday)” makes a three-day stop at the Byham Theater, Pittsburgh, from Feb. 23 to 25.

“You ever sit down and you start drinking with your friend? And you start making plans and all of a sudden you start fixing the world's problems? 'Cause the more you drink, the smarter you get? You know how that works? It's that sort of thing,” explains Dixie – in reality, Los Angeles actor Kris Andersson.

After a night of boozing with her best friend, Georgia Jean, and writing down lists and plans, Dixie says, “I woke up the next morning, and I found this book with all this stuff written down in it, and I thought, ‘Oh, lord, you know what, I need to start getting this information out to people.' ”

The stage for this one-woman show is a honky tonk complete with a mechanical bull, juke box, dart board and all the trappings.

“It's me sitting on that stage,” Dixie says. “But I'm gonna be getting people up. Everybody's gonna be helping me and dancing with me. I don't want people just sitting there staring at me. I mean I know I'm easy on the eyes to look at. Jesus was in a good mood when he made me. I want everybody to get up dancing around with me and I'll be getting down there with y'all.”

Dixie's patter and humor demonstrate a heart as big as her teased red hair. The point of the show is to not be afraid to follow your dreams — and learn to laugh a whole lot along the way.

“The stories I'm telling are basically about the adventure everybody wants to have in life and things we do to stop ourselves from having those adventures,” Dixie says. “My whole program is about doing something you never thought you'd do before and taking a chance. Because life is too dang short and you gotta get out there and see the world and have some fun and wear your own crown.”

Dixie is looking forward to returning to Pittsburgh. She plans to “get one of those sandwiches with all the French fries on it” and “some of those fries with cheese on them at the O.” She's hoping to walk around the Point and ride the incline, too. But she's looking forward to see her fans, too.

“You tell everybody in Pittsburgh I can't wait to see y'all!” she says.

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.