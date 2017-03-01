'The Beauty Queen of Leenane' is the epitome of dark, Irish comedy

Ach, now, that Irish sense of black comedy.

“There is that quality in Irish humor. In general, we kind of appreciate something funny if there's a little thorn in it somewhere, a little jag,” says Marty Rea, who plays Pato in Druid Theatre Company's production of “The Beauty Queen of Leenane.” The 20th anniversary tour visits Pittsburgh March 2 to 4 at the August Wilson Theater.

Those familiar with playwright Martin McDonagh's work have come to know his dark humor. When Pittsburgh Irish and Classical Theatre produced “The Lieutenant of Inishmore” in 2013, the bloodier the scenes, the harder we laughed. His film script for “In Bruges” kept the jokes going while two hitmen were being chased and targeted by other hitmen.

In “Beauty Queen,” the story is about a woman and her horrible mother, who live rather isolated lives in the mountainside of Connemara in County Galway. When Maureen, a lonely 40-something, finds her first — and perhaps last — chance for love, the manipulative, aging Mag tries to ruin everything.

The play, says Rae in his charming Irish accent, “is totally heartbreaking. It's definitely Martin's skill. You never stop being amazed at being in the play and you hear people laughing, but by the quality of the laughing, too, that their hearts are breaking. He can make these two things happen at the same time.”

“Beauty Queen” put Druid Theatre Company on the map internationally. It was a huge hit locally and abroad. The original cast moved to London's West End where it won the Olivier Award for Best Play. The play headed across the Atlantic to Broadway, where it won four Tony Awards, including Best Direction for Garry Hynes and Best Actress for Marie Mullen, who played daughter Maureen.

For this 20th anniversary production, Hynes directs again, while Mullen takes on the role of Mag, the mother. The tour made stops throughout Ireland before heading to the States. The reaction to the tour back home was terrific, Rea says.

“It is definitely one of the those plays people remember. They remember seeing it the first time,” he says. “Funnily enough, even my landlord in Dublin, who I've known for nearly 10 years, we normally don't talk about theater or anything like that, but he actually remembered seeing it and quoted a line. I was astonished. … It lived on in the cultural memory.”

This is not the first appearance for “Beauty Queen” with a Pittsburgh audience. City Theatre produced the play in its 1999-2000 season.

“It seems such a bleak play. And there is that in Irish life,” says Rea, who adds that Ireland has changed quite a bit since “Beauty Queen” was written. “When you first read the play, oh my goodness, it's awful, sad and desolate. But there's a huge comedy in that as well.”

Come to the theater, he says, “prepared to laugh — and gasp.”

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.