All the bells and whistles for Pittsburgh Public Theater's production 'Daddy Long Legs'

First of all, push those images of Leslie Caron and Fred Astaire completely out of the picture.

This musical production of “Daddy Long Legs” is the real deal, based on the cherished 1912 novel by Jean Webster.

Young women around the world have kept the Cinderella story of Jerusha Abbot alive for over 100 years. The tale takes place between 1908 and 1912, but reads and sounds current.

“I could not believe it was written in that time period,” says Danielle Bowen, who stars in as Jerusha in Pittsburgh Public Theater's production of “Daddy Long Legs,” running through April 9. “It sounds contemporary because she says things that I would say now. There are entire passages from the book, and it's mixed with such a contemporary type of score.”

The novel and the new musical tell the story of a young woman, who — at 18 — is the oldest orphan at the John Grier Home in New England. During a monthly trustees' visit, her funny and imaginative writing catches the attention of a benefactor — the young, progressively minded Jervis Pendleton — who decides to foot the bill for her college education. She is required only to write monthly letters of her progress. The story is told through her letters.

“It's a book about a very independent, modern-thinking girl,” says Ted Pappas, producing artistic director at the Public. “And because she hasn't been brought up by a family – she's been in an orphanage her whole life – she has no preconception of what's possible and not possible. … You meet this young girl who doesn't have the walls up of the constrained view of the world that women had then, and are still fighting against.”

Novelist Jean Webster came from a long line of strong, forward-thinking women. Her great grandmother, for example, worked on temperance issues and her grandmother supported women's rights and racial equality. Her mother was a niece to Samuel Clemens — Mark Twain — and her father was Clemens' business manager and publisher of many of his books.

Webster's views come through in Jerusha's character, probably one of the reasons the book remains valid to today's young women.

“It's one of those books that women read as sort of a right of passage,” says Pappas, who was put on a waiting list when he inquired about rights to the musical. The Off-Broadway show was to go on tour, but then the producers decided to try it out with a new cast, different director and other theaters. The Public was contacted and the deal was signed in three days.

“I consider it a precious gift,” Pappas says. “The trick was to cast it, because the vocal requirements are so outrageous. The two of them sing all night.”

Jerusha and Jervis (Allan Snyder) are accompanied by piano, cello and guitar onstage. “It's a really special and exciting kind of musical because it is kind of a lush pop score – very hip, very melodic.”

The actors do not share scenes or dialogue unless they are physically meeting in the same space.

“The challenge is how to keep emotion at the center of the experience when the two actors are working geographically in two different places,” says Pappas, giving credit to the music. “When they sing duets, they are both singing simultaneously, not singing to each other. They're accidental duets, and there's something very beautiful about that.”

The musical is being given all the bells and whistles of set design and costumes as recent productions of “Guys and Dolls” and “My Fair Lady.”

“It's a substantial production – very beautiful,” he says. “And there's a hand-painted quality to it that befits the period. And beautiful clothes.”

But the charm of these young people and their slowly developing feelings is as great an appeal as anything else.

“My favorite part of the whole thing for an in-the-theater experience is: The audience knows everything, and the actors don't know everything,” Pappas says. “So we're waiting to see if they're going to work it out, and how they're going to work it out.”

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.