From classics to new works, Pittsburgh Opera has full slate

Pittsburgh Opera's 2017-18 season will include four full productions at the Benedum Center, ranging from old classics to new works, along with Resident Artist productions at Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts School and a Second Stage Second Stage Project at opera headquarters in the Strip District.

The Benedum shows, which will feature the Pittsburgh Opera Orchestra conducted by Antony Walker, include:

• Giacomo Puccini's “Tosca,” Oct. 7 to 15. The 1899 work was last performed by Pittsburgh Opera in 2012. It's one of the classics of opera melodrama, combining political intrigue, love, loyalty, betrayal and murder. Leah Crocetto will star as opera star Floria Tosca.

• Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's “The Marriage of Figaro,” Nov. 4 to 12. The classic comic opera is the sequel to “The Barber of Seville,” which Pittsburgh Opera presented in 2016.

• Jake Heggie's “Moby-Dick,” March 17 to 25, 2018. This production, which is sung in English, is a Pittsburgh premiere. “Moby-Dick” the opera, based on the Herman Melville book, debuted in 2010 in Dallas.

• Gaetano Donizetti's “The Elixir of Love,” April 21 to 29, 2018. This opera is a comedy about a traveling medicine showman who claims to have a love potion.

The two Resident Artists programs are:

• “The Long Walk,” a contemporary American opera about a soldier's return from Iraq, Jan. 20 to 28, 2018, at the CAPA Theater.

• The world premiere of Douglas J. Cuomo's “Ashes & Snow,” Feb. 17 to 25, 2018 for the Second Stage Project. “Ashes & Snow” is based on Wilhelm Müller's 24 poem cycle used as the text for Franz Schubert's famous “Winter Journey.” Both shows are sung in English.

Season tickets for the Benedum productions are $43 to $639 and are available now. Single show tickets will start at $12 and will be available in late August.

Details: 412-456-6666 or pittsburghopera.org