Marino struts into 'Pippin' as the 'Leading Player'

Renata Marino of Greensburg is used to wearing more than one hat in her roles as coordinator for Stage Right's School for the Performing Arts and choreographer for Stage Right's professional theater company.

She's also a veteran performer who will be donning another hat — a stylish black glitter bowler to be exact — for her portrayal of the Leading Player in Stage Right's production of the classic musical, “Pippin.”

Theater students have debated whether the part should be played by a male, largely because dancing legend Ben Vereen defined the role and won a Tony Award in a 1973 Broadway revival of the show. But then along came actress Patina Miller in a 2013 revival, who also won a Tony as best actress in a musical as the Leading Player.

Marino supports gender equality when it comes to the casting of the character, who leads a mysterious performance troupe in telling the story of a young prince (Pippin, played by Greensburg native Alex Noble) and his search for meaning.

“There's no significant difference between a male or female Leading Player,” she says. “They both want the same thing, to encourage Pippin to find his purpose in life.”

The biggest difference in her portrayal will be the addition of her own dance moves, which she created for Stage Right while being mindful of staying true to the “feel” of Broadway choreographer Bob Fosse's work.

“There is a mixture of my original choreography and a few numbers that are a re-staging of Bob Fosse's original choreography,” Marino says. “To me, the show ‘Pippin' is Bob Fosse, so to stray too far away from that would have felt disrespectful.”

Besides Noble, who recently finished performances in Pittsburgh Musical Theater's “Hunchback of Notre Dame,” the cast of “Pippin” features Tony Marino, Greg Kerestan and Kim McLeod of Greensburg, Courtney Harkins of Harrison City, Will Beddick of Latrobe and, in her Stage Right debut, Lauren-Rose King, who recently relocated to Pittsburgh from New York.

The show is musically directed by Chris McAlister of Johnstown with scenic design by Mark Kissner of Greensburg.

Renata Marino says “Pippin” is both a humorous allegory about growing up and a dark tale about the danger of empty promises and false appearances.

“The players on the stage to me represent Pippin's ego as he tries to find that complete fulfillment,” she says. “It isn't until he learns to give himself to someone else that he begins to find a sense of inner peace and self-worth. He must come to accept that life is never perfect and what we have to do is find someone or something to care about and do the best we can to devote ourselves to that.”

Artistic director Tony Marino says the production includes some of the most memorable songs in musical theater, including “Magic to Do,” “Simple Joys,” “Glory” and “Morning Glow.”

“They are fantastic pieces on their own, but in the context of the show, they become powerful and moving moments of theatrical perfection,” he says.

