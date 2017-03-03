Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Theater Arts

Brothers parlay puppetry into long-standing tradition

Joyce Hanz | Friday, March 3, 2017, 7:48 p.m.
Submitted
Jay and Michael Sadecky with some of their puppets during the 1980's in Tarentum.
Joyce Hanz
Puppeteer Kevin Stimeling of Sadecky’s Puppets performs behind the stage at a recent show hosted by First United Presbyterian Church in Harrison.
Joyce Hanz
Sadecky’s Puppets co-creator Michael Sadecky, of New Kensington, shows off one of the custom made puppets housed in their puppet headquarters in Tarentum. Sadecky’s Puppets tour regionally, performing more than 500 shows annually at schools, churches and other venues.
Joyce Hanz
Reilly Andren, 3, of Wexford greets a puppet with her grandfather Bob Andren of Sarver after a performance hosted by First United Presbyterian Church in Harrison.
Joyce Hanz
Nicknamed “The Wall”, hundreds of puppets line a wall of Sadecky’s Puppets workshop, located in Tarentum.

Updated 2 hours ago

As children, brothers Jay and Michael Sadecky were always fascinated by the world of puppetry.

Growing up in New Kensington, they honed their skills, performing for relatives with their homemade puppets, eventually graduating to performing private parties and holiday events.

In 1981, they created Sadecky's Puppets, a Tarentum-based nonprofit with the goal of educating elementary-aged children on a variety of themed topics that include respect, bullying, manners, generosity, kindness, caring, friendship and citizenship.

Celebrating their 36th season this year, Sadecky's puppeteers travel regionally, performing more than 500 shows annually in 14 Midwest and Northeast states such as Maryland, Michigan, West Virginia, New Hampshire and Ohio.

Five employees work year-round, with staff added during the holidays.

The live shows run 40 minutes, each featuring a unique cast of puppets, multiple scene changes and original music choreographed by Michael, director of operations at Sadecky's. A large portable stage contains a complete state-of-the art sound system, lighting and allows for dramatic special effects.

“Most businesses are lucky to last five years, but we have been fortunate to make lasting impressions on several generations of children,” says Jay Sedecky, who resides in Florida, and penned more than 150 original puppet show scripts.

He additionally handles bookings and finances at Sadecky's. Jay says most of their bookings are repeat clients.

“There is a school in Connellsville (Clifford Pritts Elementary School) that has hired us to perform every year for 30 years,” Jay says.

A visit to their workshop headquarters on Fifth Avenue in Tarentum reflects decades of creativity, originality and oh, puppets.

Lots of puppets.

Nicknamed “The Wall,” hundreds of colorful puppets hang on a large wall in the rear of the space, which is also filled with puppet wardrobe, backdrops, film equipment and more.

“I handle managing headquarters which involves wearing dozens of hats, everything from puppet design and wardrobe to van maintenance and computer programming,” Michael Sadecky says.

The original shows — usually three — change annually, each offering a child-appropriate theme.

“Respect and anti-bullying are the most popular themes,” Jay says.

Storybook classic themes and an annual December holiday show are always in demand, Jay says. Cost per show ranges from $600 to $800.

The brothers were ready to throw in the towel a few years back, when bookings reached an all-time low.

“We revamped our sales techniques and are now experiencing a growth spurt,” Michael says.

Future plans include adding a second stage and both brothers are hoping to expand operations even further.

“We want to continue to educate and entertain another generation of kids,” Jay says.

Updates to technology through the decades have included retiring the old traditional hand-painted manual backdrops in favor of rear screen projection, which allows for movement and action happening behind the puppets.

“The rear projection adds a high-tech element to the background adding cinematic elements alongside the puppets,” says Kevin Stimeling, a Sadecky's puppeteer.

During the past two seasons, Sadecky's has debuted a new stage that combines the use of media in harmony with the live puppetry.

“We strive to stay on the cutting edge of topics, trends and technology in order to keep our audience mesmerized while they are learning important life skills,” Michael says.

Will Foster of Kutztown answered a job posting in a newspaper 12 years ago — he's been a Sadecky's puppeteer ever since. Puppeteers don specially modified platform shoes for added height as they manually control the puppets from behind the stage.

“I got swept up into the career of puppeteer,” Foster says. “The job allows for expression, freedom and is generally the main thing I look forward to each day.”

Sadecky's returned for a local performance in January at First United Presbyterian Church in Harrison, just blocks away from Sadecky's headquarters.

“Sadecky's provides a high-quality program that provides important life lessons for children,” says Christa Beck, a spokeswoman for the church. “The church has had Sadecky's perform for at least 10 years and we believe in supporting local groups and businesses. We always receive very positive feedback from the children and parents who come to the event.”

Details: 800-962-0654 or livepuppets.com

Joyce Hanz is Tribune-Review contributing writer,

