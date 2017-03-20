PNC Broadway '17-18 season announced

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There's an extra incentive to subscribing to the next season of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh.

Subscribers to the 2017-18 season will have first access to “Hamilton” tickets when they renew their subscription for the 2018-19 season, which is probably as long a wait as you would have to see the acclaimed show in New York City.

But between now and then, there are lots of shows to make a subscription-buying decision worthwhile all by itself.

“School of Rock,” Oct. 17-22: You saw the guitar-shredding movie with Jack Black. Now, see the stage musical of wannabe rock star Dewey, who fakes his way into a substitute teaching job and turns his straight-laced students into a full-throttle rock band.

“The Color Purple The Musical,” Nov. 14-19: The Pulitzer Prize-winning story collected multiple Oscar and Tony nominations for the subsequent adaptations. The score for the tale of a Southern black woman's hard scrabble struggle to find love and happiness ranges from blues and gospel to ragtime and jazz.

“Love Never Dies: The Phantom Returns,” Jan. 2-7: It's 10 years after the Phantom disappears from the Paris Opera House. We find him in Coney Island, where he lives among the freak shows and screaming amusement park riders. In Andrew Lloyd Webber's “Phantom of the Opera” sequel, the masked man finds a place for his music, but he still yearns for his one true love.

“The Bodyguard,” Feb. 27-March 4: This musical never made it to Broadway, but received four Olivier nominations when it played in London's West End. A former Secret Service agent and his relationship with the super star he's hired to protect became a smash hit movie. R&B star Deborah Cox takes on the diva role in this touring production.

“Waitress,” March 6-11: Jenna, a waitress and piemaker, dreams of escaping her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest and the town's new doctor might hold the key. The musical is based on Adrienne Shelly's charming film.

“Rent,” 20th Anniversary Tour, March 27-April 1, 2018: The Pulitzer Prize-, Tony Award-winning musical continues to affect its audience and remain relevant after two decades.

“Aladdin,” Aug. 21-Sept. 9, 2018: Disney certainly knows how to make a splashy musical with all the magic and thrills. The tale of Aladdin, a magic blue genie and three wishes combines comedy, spectacle and extravagance.

Season specials

“Motown The Musical,” Nov. 21-26: This jukebox musical tells the story of Berry Gordy's rise as a musical powerhouse who launched the careers of stars like Diana Ross, Smokey Robinson and Michael Jackson.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” Dec. 19-24: Dr. Seuss continues to delight with his holiday story.

“Wicked,” Jan. 24-Feb 11: The pre-Dorothy back story of the witches of Oz examines the definition of “good” and “wicked.”

“Rogers + Hammerstein's Cinderella,” May 22-27, 2018: Romance, magical transformations, a fairy godmother and a handsome prince receive a contemporary take on the classic tale.

The seven-show season subscriptions range from $175 to $630. Single tickets will go on sale about six to eight weeks in advance of the show's opening for most events. Details: 412-456-1390 or trustarts.org/Broadway

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.