High schools gear up for musical productions

Area high school musicals take to the stage this weekend, with Greensburg Salem, Knoch and Franklin Regional kicking off two months of performances by student thespians.

Greensburg Salem

‘Grease'

This year's musical at Greensburg Salem High School brings a double-whammy of nostalgia: a famous musical from the '70s, set in the '50s, with songs that became big retro-radio hits in the '90s. Yes, that's right, “Grease” is the word at Greensburg Salem from March 3 to 5.

“We had the right kids to do this show this year,” says director Sue Glowa. The students in the 80-member cast took to the material immediately.

The modern classic tells the story of Danny (Tristan Elma), a greaser with a good heart, and Sandy (Nicole Fandel), a goody-two-shoes, who met on vacation and never expected to wind up at the same high school. As everyone knows, “Grease” is more about the songs than the plot, with favorites like “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightning,” “Born to Hand Jive” and more.

“It's a challenge,” says Elma, on the big shoes he fills in the lead. “Everyone thinks of John Travolta, and they'll be comparing me to him. It's tough, but fun.”

The musical will present its March 5 performance with live American Sign Language interpretation. This will be the second year the school will offer a signed performance, and Glowa thinks it offers a special inclusivity.

“We actually had members of the cast (during last year's ‘Fiddler on the Roof') who have family members with a hearing impairment. There are students at school with interpreters, and we decided to offer that service so they can come and see the show,” she says.

“Grease” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. March 3 and 4 and 2 p.m. March 5 in the high school auditorium. General admission is $8, with reserved seating for $10. The pre-show begins 20 minutes before each performance. Details: 724-832-2960

Franklin Regional

‘Beauty and the Beast'

Disney's “Beauty and the Beast” is a bona fide musical classic. This year, under the direction of Mark Wolfgang, the “tale as old as time” comes to Franklin Regional High School March 2 to 5, in one of the school's most lavish productions yet.

“Yeah, it's pretty big,” Wolfgang says. “I have about 80 students in the cast itself, and then another 60 on crew.”

That's not counting the show's orchestra, made up of “about 25” musicians, both adults and high school students.

“Beauty and the Beast” stars Caroline Taddonio as Belle, a beautiful but aloof bookworm in a provincial French village. When her father, local madcap Maurice (Rob Davis) is held prisoner by a cursed prince turned Beast (Jacob Wei), Belle bargains away her freedom to save his life. Their blossoming respect, friendship and ultimately love are complicated by the scheming of hunter and alpha male Gaston (Ryan Bailey), who will stop at nothing to bag his ultimate prize: Belle's hand in marriage.

According to Wolfgang, this show has been in discussion for several years, before the school decided the time was right for a big Disney show.

“I wanted to showcase some really good character actors (particularly among the senior class) and this show is the perfect way to do that,” he says.

To make that showcase perfect, Franklin Regional has hired a professional costumer, Nancy McCormick, to oversee construction of the more complicated pieces, with “all of the sets and 98 percent of the costumes” made by volunteers, including parents and school staff.

“Beauty and the Beast” is at 7:30 p.m. March 2 to 4 and 2 p.m. March 5 at the high school. Tickets are $14, $8 for students, and can be purchased at the school or at frhsmusical.com.

Knoch

‘42nd Street'

A large graduating class this year helped sway Jen Bronder, Knoch High School musical director for 12 years, in her selection of “42nd Street.”

Knoch historically kicks off the Alle-Kiski Valley high school musical season with the first show, running March 3 to 5.

“We wanted a show that would be a departure in tone and style from last year's show, ‘Chicago.' We wanted to do something optimistic and cheerful,” Bronder says. “Also, we had a big graduating class, and wanted to have a large ensemble show that allowed underclassmen to mature into larger roles.”

Although few students knew the details of “42nd Street” when word spread, the cast quickly appreciated how fun the show is, Bronder says.

“42nd Street” offers an old-school Broadway show with toe-tapping music, so the audience should expect a ton of tap dancing, she says. The American musical is based on a novel and subsequent 1933 movie, “42nd Street.”

The plot follows the adventures of a starry-eyed young woman named Peggy Sawyer, who departs Allentown, moving to New York City — with dreams of starring in a Broadway show. High school musical productions offer community members the chance to see how talented our young performers are, notes Bronder.

“It gives me great joy and hope for the future to see our students acting, singing, dancing, playing instruments, painting and building sets, and most importantly, working together to create a show,” she says.

“42nd Street,” will be performed at Knoch High School at 7:30 p.m. March 3-4, and 2 p.m. March 5. Tickets are for $10 reserved seating. Details: 866-967-8216 or southbutler.org

A season of musicals

Look for photos and short stories in the coming weeks on each of the school musical's in the Tribune-Review's circulation area. Here's a rundown of the upcoming shows. The performances take place at the schools, unless otherwise noted.

Apollo-Ridge: “Beauty and the Beast,” 7 p.m. March 9-11

Derry: “Shrek the Musical,” 7:30 p.m. March 10-11, 2 p.m. March 12

Highlands: “The Little Mermaid,” 7 p.m. March 10-11, 2 p.m. March 12

Leechburg: “Big Fish,” 7:30 p.m. March 10-11, 2 p.m. March 12

Springdale: “Peter Pan,” 7:30 p.m., March 10-11, 2:30 p.m. March 12

Burrell: “Little Shop of Horrors,” 7:30 p.m. March 16-18

Fox Chapel: “Into The Woods,” 7 p.m. March 16-18, 2 p.m. March 19

Greater Latrobe: “Titanic,” 7:30 p.m. March 17-18, 1:30 p.m. March 19

Ligonier Valley: “South Pacific,” 7 p.m. March 23-25

Monessen: “Rock of Ages,” 7 p.m. March 23-24, 2 and 7 p.m. March 25

Mt. Pleasant: “Footloose,” 7 p.m. March 23-25

Yough: “Seussical,” 7:30 p.m. March 24-25, 2:30 p.m. March 26

Kiski: “The Little Mermaid,” 7:30 p.m. March 29-April 1

Hempfield: “Fiddler on the Roof,” 7:30 p.m. March 29-31, 2 and 7:30 p.m. April 1

Valley: “Anything Goes,” 7:30 p.m. March 30-April 1, 2 p.m. April 2

Freeport: Rogers & Hammerstein's “Cinderella,” 7:30 p.m. March 30-April 1, 2 p.m. April 2 at Freeport Area Middle School, Sarver

Penn Trafford: “Legally Blonde,” 7:30 p.m. March 31-April 1 and April 7-8, 3 p.m. April 2 and 9

Riverview: “Guys and Dolls,” 7:30 p.m., March 31 and April 1, 7 and 8, 2 p.m. April 2

Plum: “White Christmas,” 7 p.m. April 6-8

St. Joseph High School: “Hello Dolly,” 7 p.m. April 6-9 and 1 p.m. April 8, at the Casino Theater, Vandergrift

Jeannette: “Sister Act,” 7:30 p.m. April 7-8, 2:30 p.m. April 9

Deer Lakes: “Little Shop of Horrors,” 7 p.m. April 20-22

Arts for Homeschoolers: “Guys and Dolls,” 7 p.m. April 27-28 at Lamp Theater in Irwin

Greensburg Central Catholic: “Cinderella,” 7 p.m. April 28 and noon and 7 p.m. April 29 at Greensburg Garden & Civic Center

Evangel Heights Christian Academy: Disney's “Aladdin Jr.,” 1 and 7 p.m. May 4, 7 p.m. May 5.