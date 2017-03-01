'The Plaids' taking another shot at stardom

The Plaids are back together again, returning from the afterlife for another shot at stardom in “Forever Plaid” at the Lamp Theatre. The popular 1990 off-Broadway, feel-good musical revue by Stuart Ross is the inaugural production for the Lamp Theatre Players at the Irwin community theater.

It's also a reunion for two of the actors portraying the 1950s guy group whose lives ended tragically before they could “make it big” as entertainers — but through the magic of an imaginative script writer return for one more show.

Josh List of Greensburg who portrays Jinx and Bill Elder of Greensburg as Sparky have been band members together in “Plaids” productions for Greensburg Civic Theatre.

Both actors say they're definitely having as much fun playing their roles as they did the last time around.

“Working with Josh again lets me feel comfortable enough to try adding new bits and new character twists,” says Elder, who also serves as operations manager at the Lamp Theatre.

List says in addition to performing the great hits of the ‘50s and ‘60s done by The Four Lads, The Four Tops, The Four Aces, The Crew Cuts and others, the show is about more than the music.

“It is a story about a group of friends that have to cope with loss, four guys that had a dream that was brought to a halt by a sudden tragedy,” List says. “I think a lot of people have had an experience like this … for one night they get to live out their dream. These four guys show its audience to never give up on your dream.”

Rob Jessup of Murrysville (Smudge) played his role during a summer stock season for a repertory company in Findlay, Ohio, and says he is having fun with his character's level of discomfort in the show.

“It gives me an opportunity to attempt to create really subtle moments that can be very funny. He tends to be uptight, nervous and uncomfortable in his surroundings, which is just not who I am at all and makes for an interesting challenge,” Jessup says.

Mickey Orange of Latrobe (Frankie) hasn't performed as a Plaids member before but says he grew up watching the show during summers with his family when it was produced locally.

“Having grown up in Latrobe, I am thrilled to be making my debut at the Lamp Theatre,” Orange says. “The newly, renovated performing arts center is quite the achievement, and the performance space and design layout are remarkable. I am both pleased and fortunate that there is now another venue to partake in community theater.”

Making her directorial debut in the Lamp production is Allison Petrillo, originally from Latrobe and now living in Chicago, where she works as an actor. She has performed in Westmoreland County for Split Stage Productions, Stage Right Theater Company and Apple Hill Playhouse.

“I love the joyful spirit of this show and its amazing ability to bring an audience to roaring fits of laughter one minute and tears the next,” says Petrillo, who also is choreographer for the Lamp Players' production. “The show has a beautiful innocence to it as we watch these four friends achieve their wildest dreams together, which they discover are much closer than they seem.”

She says the show is also “a marathon,” with some 15 songs packed into 90 minutes.

“I'm so excited to put this show up in this new space and make wonderful use of all it has to offer,” the director says.

