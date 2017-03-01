Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Theater Arts

Bereishit Dance Company proves strong is beautiful, elegant

Sally Quinn | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Bereishit Dance Company in 'Bow.'
Bereishit Dance Company in 'Balance and Imbalance.'

The Dance Council's latest import is a troupe from Korea on its first American tour.

Bereishit Dance Company, based in Seoul, South Korea, presents two contemporary dance pieces – “BOW” and “Balance and Imbalance” – on March 4 at the Byham Theater, Pittsburgh.

“We're getting in on the front end of this company that I think will be very significant in years to come,” says Randall Miller, director of dance and special projects for Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

“The mission of the Dance Council, as I see it, is to show a snapshot of the best on contemporary dance that's in the world today,” he says. “In the arc of the season, we want to showcase the diversity in both domestic and international companies. If I had to tick off a box, that is one of the boxes it is filling. It is a Korean-based company. It is also a young company.”

This season has been a terrifically strong one, with subscriptions at a five-year high, Miller says. “The intent I had in programming this season was to broaden the Dance Council audience.” He points to visible success: The Martha Graham Dance Company sold out. Pilobolus' “Shadowland” sold out two nights in a row. Bill T. Jones sold tickets well above expectations.

“This piece in particular is the artistic piece on the season,” Miller says. “That's its role, pushing the horizons of our audience in Pittsburgh and bringing things that people won't have heard of.”

Many Asian dance troupes tend to be pigeon-holed into a culturally specific, traditional kind of program, Miller says. The Royal Ballet of Cambodia is an example.

But Bereishit bends modern sensibilities with Asian culture.

Miller compares the dancers' powerful strength and movement to that of Pilobolus.

“Though they are so different, you could easily see a thread between them,” he says. “In ‘Balance and Imbalance,' there's a lot of counter-balance of multiple bodies to create forms and lifting people like they weighed nothing. That kind of strength and control that Pilobolus showcases.”

But Pilobolus dancers tend to be muscled and hard-bodied. “With Bereishit, they are much leaner, but still able to lift people as effortlessly,” Miller says. “It almost feels super human there.”

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

