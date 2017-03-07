High school musicals March 9-12: Apollo-Ridge, Derry, Highlands, Leechburg and Springdale

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Apollo-Ridge, Derry, Highlands, Leechburg and Springdale students are staging their musicals this week.

Apollo-Ridge‘Beauty and the Beast'

Disney's “Beauty and the Beast” is experiencing pop culture “hype” right now, says Apollo-Ridge High School musical director Bethany Greenlee.

Greenlee felt after auditions last year that she had the perfect group of students to pull off the musical classic, so her decision to choose a big Disney show made sense.

“The new live action movie is coming out, the movie celebrated its 25th anniversary and the timing of doing this show is excellent,” she says.

Sophomore Michael Booker plays Lumiere, the Beast's servant who was transformed into a candelabra, thanks to an evil curse. Booker has worked hard to perfect Lumiere's French accent.

“That is the hardest part,” he says. “I watched a lot of videos online. ... I love this character because I get to hang out with all of the ladies.”

“Choosing family friendly shows are an emphasis for us at Apollo,” vocal director Andy Jones says. “This is such a big name show and we want to make it entertaining.”

“Beauty and the Beast” will be performed 7 p.m. March 9-11 at the school. Tickets are $8, $4 for children/students. Details: 724-478-6000

Derry‘Shrek the Musical'

Derry Area School District's spring musical takes audiences to the “big, bright beautiful world” of Far Far Away, the fairy tale kingdom where all stories are born in “Shrek the Musical.”

Directed by Kayla Tamer, the nearly 60-person cast will fill the roles of storybook characters great and small, from Peter Pan to the Three Pigs, not to mention the show's namesake ogre.

“I like the overall message of the show,” says Tamer of the pro-diversity and pro-individuality musical. “It fit the students we had, and it's fun for all ages.”

Tamer says the fantastical elements, from Pinocchio's nose to onstage transformations, offer a unique challenge and plenty of surprises for the audience.

“Shrek the Musical will be performed at 7:30 p.m. March 10-11 and 2 p.m. March 12 in the Derry Area Middle School Auditorium. Tickets are $8. Details: 724-309-5178

Highlands ‘The Little Mermaid'

Highlands High School musical director Michael Zeiler works at Disney World during his summers, so choosing a beloved Disney musical for the Highland's 30th year of musical productions, was easy, Zeiler says.

The audience will be invited to “take a dive under the sea,” Zeiler says, with Disney's “The Little Mermaid,” March 10 to 12.

“There are so many little details that are required to bring a Disney show to life,” Zeiler says. “Disney musicals are by far the most challenging — every aspect of this show is gigantic.”

Without giving away any secrets, Zeiler says he and his creative team have a new way of bringing scenes to life this year. “I think the audience will love the set design,” Zeiler says.

Highlands senior and veteran musical performer Liz Venesky plays Ariel. Ursula, the evil sea witch, is performed by Caitlyn Misejka and sophomore Jake Arvay dons a custom red crustacean creation to portray Sebastian, Ariel's lovable crab sidekick.

For Venesky, playing Ariel has been her most challenging role to date.

“Everyone knows what she (Ariel) looks like, acts like and sounds like,” Venesky says. “I have watched the movie to perfect her movements and expressions. I want the audience to feel like they are under the sea with us.”

“The Little Mermaid” will be performed at 7 p.m. March 10-11 and 2 p.m. March 12 at the school. Tickets are $6-$10. Details: rdavis@goldenrams.com

Leechburg ‘Big Fish'

Leechburg Area High School has an accomplished new musical director, Alyssa Bruno. Bruno toured nationally with Pittsburgh CLO and holds a bachelor of fine arts in theater arts from Point Park University.

She chose something different, “Big Fish,” for her debut musical at Leechburg.

“Our core group of 30 students have great musical talent,” Bruno says. “But are even better actors. The material is challenging and this group can handle it.” The plot centers around Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life big, telling larger than life stories, and his adult son Will, who is skeptical of his father's exploits and investigates what is behind his father's tall tales.

“Bloom has terminal cancer and Will tries to connect with his real father before it's too late,” Bruno says.

Best friends for 13 years, Leechburg seniors Abe Gibson and Amy Young star onstage together as Edward and Sandra Bloom.

“I play a loving and caring mother who is caught between the feud between her husband and son,” Young says. “I grew up with a strong mother and I'm so happy I get to portray what she has taught me.”

The remaining leads star Corey Kerecz as Will Bloom, Sara Dudek as Josephine Bloom and Jenny Hill as Morgan Pierce.

“Big Fish” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. March 10-11, and 2 p.m. March 12 at the school. Tickets are $7-$10. Details: leechburgdramaclub.com

Springdale‘Peter Pan'

Springdale musical director Elizabeth Minda was looking for a popular show that would bring in an audience this season, and “Peter Pan” was a natural fit.

“When looking through shows, the characters just seemed to fit our students,” Minda says.

Some of the leads in “Peter Pan” include senior Hannah Barch as Peter Pan, junior Brogan McCutcheon as Captain Hook and Mr. Darling and junior Alicia Matthews as Tiger Lilly.

Minda says the audience can expect fantasy, fun and family with their production, which includes high wire effects that send some of the cast soaring high, simulating flight.

The musical is presented earlier this year, which posed a challenge in regards to set building, but the stage crew really stepped up notes Minda. “Our stage crew really have gone above and beyond to get us ready in time.”

“Kids will enjoy it because they can see themselves in the characters and adults will enjoy it because it will remind them of the importance of “never growing up”, she says.

“Peter Pan” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. March 10-11, and 2:30 p.m. March 12 at the school. Tickets are $10, $5 for children. Details: 724-274-8100

— Joyce Hanz