Theater Arts

High school musicals roundup: 'Legally Blonde,' 'Cinderella,' more

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Joyce Hanz
Valley junior Abby Yurga (Mrs. Harcourt), senior Erica Schaeffer (Hope) and junior Ian Henry (Sir Evelyn) rehearse for Valley’s upcoming production of “Anything Goes,” performing March 30- April 2.
Greg Kerestan
Alyssa Curran and Cameron Clausner rehearse their big dip with the ensemble of 'Legally Blonde: the Musical.'
Joyce Hanz
Riverview High School students Preston Proctor (left) and Ricky Smith rehearse a scene from “Guys and Dolls”
Joyce Hanz
Freeport Area High School students Raelynn Skanderson, Julie Cepec and Halle Surgil rehearse for the upcoming musical, Rogers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”

Penn-Trafford“Legally Blonde: the Musical”

Penn-Trafford High School is thinking pink this year, as its 56-member cast performs “Legally Blonde: the Musical.” Based on the hit movie starring Reese Witherspoon, the show tells the story of sorority princess Elle Woods (Alyssa Curran), who follows her ex-boyfriend to Harvard and turns out to have brains as well as beauty.

“We wanted something big,” director Tom Bekavac says.

“We've been doing mostly older, classic shows, and we wanted something new, upbeat and fun that would allow us to use a big cast,” co-director Deborah Ragan says,

“Legally Blonde: the Musical” performs March 31 to April 2 and again April 7 to 9 at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $12, $10 for senior citizens and students. Details: 724-382-7883

— Greg Kerestan

Freeport Area“Cinderella”

A new edition of the classic Rogers & Hammerstein's “Cinderella” was an easy choice for Freeport Area High School musical director Tom Koharchik.

“This show debuted in 2013 and we are excited to present a new work for our audiences,” Koharchik says.

Julie Cepec stars as Cinderella, one of 46 cast members. Sabrina Surgil plays her stepmother and Austin Frantz stars as Prince Topher.

Not to be confused with the Disney version of “Cinderella,” this version is a “bit different and many of the roles are different and audiences can expect to see all new and exciting things,” Koharchik says.

“I wanted to choose a musical that would touch a lot of people and also showcase the technical and musical mastery of our students,” he says.

Audience members should keep a close eye on the stage during the show and try and catch the three trick outfits that change, designed by costumer Heather Koharchik.

Rogers & Hammerstein's “Cinderella” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. March 30 to April 1 and 2 p.m. April 2 at Freeport Area Middle School in Sarver.

Tickets are $9, $5 for seniors. Details: 724-295-5143 ext. 1256 or fhsticketmaster@freeport.k12.pa.us

­— Joyce Hanz

Riverview“Guys and Dolls”

A comedy about falling in love and rolling the dice, “Guys and Dolls” takes the audience from Times Square to Havana, Cuba, and back to New York City again as Riverview School District students from grades 7 to 12 take to the stage with this classic crowd pleaser. Follow the antics of a high roller gambler, a holy missionary, a showgirl and crap game hustler.

The cast of almost 60 students includes Adam Walker as Sky Masterson, Meredith Kocur as Sarah Brown, Sean Sliben as Nathan Detroit, Gabriella DiPietro as Miss Adelaide and Preston Proctor as Nicely Johnson.

“We strive to bring our audiences the best that Broadway has to offer, and with every new production we raise the bar again,” says director Johnpaul Bertucci. “This production of ‘Guys and Dolls' will surely rock the boat and keep you entertained no matter what age you are.

“At Riverview, we delight in introducing young people to the arts,”Bertucci says.

“Guys and Dolls” will be performed at 7:30 p.m., March 31, and April 1, 7 and 8 and 2 p.m. April 1 at Tenth Street Elementary School, 901 Pennsylvania Ave., Oakmont.

Tickets are $12, $10 for students/seniors. Details: 412-828-1800 or rhsmusicalguysanddolls@gmail.com

­— Joyce Hanz

Valley“Anything Goes”

Valley High School takes to the seas with “Anything Goes,” a shipboard adventure complete with dance, comedy and the age-old tale of boy meets girl.

“Anything Goes” is old-school Broadway, from the music to the dancing. “It's nothing message heavy, and that was a big appeal for us this year,” says musical director Chris Pastrick.

Valley presents the revived 1962 off-Broadway version that includes songs written by Cole Porter such as “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “You're the Top,” “It's Delovely,” “Blow Gabriel Blow,” and the title song, “Anything Goes.” e.

“The whole staff is so proud of the work the kids have done — and the parents,” Pastrick says. “The parents seem just as enthused as their kids. And that's kind of a neat thing — to watch families work together on something like this.”

Valley seniors cast in the leads include Gianni Emricko as Billy Crocker, Erica Schaeffer as Hope Harcourt, Hope Matyas as Reno Sweeney, Megan Ortego plays Moonface Martin and Gabby Hernandez as Bonnie.

“I tend to think of high-schoolers as being so guarded as to how they present themselves, but our students are able to let loose and be silly and zany and have a great time doing it,” Pastrick says.

“Anything Goes” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. March 30 to April 1 and 2 p.m. April 2 at Valley High School.

Tickets are $5-$12. Details: vhsdrama.org

­— Joyce Hanz

