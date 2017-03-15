Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater Arts

High School Musicals: Greater Latrobe, Fox Chapel, Burrell students hit the stage

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Greg Kerestan
Spencer Simpson and Michael Stanley rehearse 'The Night Was Alive' with the 30-piece orchestra for 'Titanic the Musical' at Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Cinderella's stepsisters played by Alyssa Melani (right) and Brooke Echnat argue with their stepmother played by Julie Mallinger (center) while their father played by Will Schwartzman (back right) and the Steward played by Oscar Izenson pay no attention during rehearsal for the Fox Chapel Area High School musical, 'Into the Woods.'
Joyce Hanz
Brian Ulizio and Nina Santucci (top row) and (bottom, from left) Megan Benish, Rhianna Davis and Emily Rockwell star in Burrell High School’s production “Little Shop of Horrors,” presented March 16-18.
Joyce Hanz
Nina Santucci stars as Audrey and Brian Ulizio as Seymour in Burrell’s upcoming performance, “Little Shop of Horrors,” presented March 16-18.

Updated 59 minutes ago

Greater Latrobe‘Titanic the Musical'

With a cast of more than 80, a 30-piece orchestra and a set rented from the national touring production, Greater Latrobe Senior High School's production of “Titanic the Musical” is almost as big as the boat itself.

“It's a show that not many people do, and not many high schools for sure,” says director Daniel Krack. “Plus, it's large enough to incorporate our ninth graders as well for the first time.”

The musical tells the true story of the supposedly unsinkable ship, but is based on historical figures instead of the fictional love story from the popular film version. “We couldn't afford that Celine Dion song,” jokes Krack.

“This is not the musical version of the movie, but some of the characters in the film who were based on real people do appear in this version of the story as well.”

As for the other burning question in audiences mind, when asked, Krack only says, “Yes, Lord willing, we will indeed be sinking the ship onstage.”

“Titanic the Musical” runs at 7:30 p.m. March 17 and 18 and 1:30 p.m. March 19 at the Greater Latrobe Senior High School auditorium. Tickets are $15, $10 for students and senior citizens. Details: glsd.us/greaterlatrobeshs

— Greg Kerestan

Fox Chapel‘Into the Woods'

A mash-up of popular fairy tales will have Cinderella dancing with Little Red Riding Hood and a wicked witch placing a spell on Jack's beanstalk, all while Fox Chapel Area students bring to life the age-old themes of good vs. evil with their presentation of “Into the Woods.”

The spring musical will be performed March 16 to 19 in the high school auditorium.

“This show speaks to a message that is relevant today,” says Ben Murray, director and teacher. “It is the struggle of wishes, between what's good for an individual and the community.”

With more than 140 students participating on stage, in the pit and behind the scenes, Murray says the show offered him a chance to let a large number of students shine. More than 60 students comprise the ensemble, with 20 principle roles.

New this year are color-changing LED lights that will set the mood of each scene.

“They're blue when everything is happy but when the wolf comes out, they'll be bright red,” says sophomore Sofia Porter Bacon, who is in her second year assisting with sound effects and musical backgrounds.

Classmate Lisa Uber, dressed as the white rabbit from Alice in Wonderland, will hit the stage for the first time this year after having worked on the crew for last year's “The Music Man.”

“I wanted to try both and see which one I liked better,” she says, adding that the cast will mingle with the audience during breaks. “It's pretty cool.”

Fox Chapel Area High School's “Into the Woods” will be presented at 7 p.m. March 16-18 and 2 p.m. March 19 in the school's auditorium. Tickets are $13. Details: fcasd.edu

— Tawnya Panizzi

Burrell‘Little Shop of Horrors'

Burrell High School travels back to the 1960s with its rock-inspired, sci-fi horror musical, “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Director Martin Connolly says the audience can expect to see a musical of the same caliber that schools with bigger budgets put on, because his crew is as good as anybody.

Delve into the world of Seymour, played by Brian Ulizio, a shy and hapless floral assistant with a crush on Audrey, played by Nina Santucci, a co-worker at the flower shop.

Seymour discovers a strange plant at work and names it “Audrey II” after his crush. The plant grows bigger and bigger, developing a voice and ultimately a thirst for human blood. “Audrey II” provides fame and fortune to Seymour, but with strings attached.

“There's a lot of fluff musicals out there without much to say beyond ‘a woman needs a man,' ” Connoly says. “I feel like it is a part of my job to teach kids to say something with their art. With ‘Little Shop' we are saying that there are prices too high to pay for fame and fortune.”

Stage manager Hanna Henderson handles the challenging job of puppeteering onstage — and with her petite frame, “I am getting a workout for sure,” she says.

Student volunteers constructed oversized puppets, utilizing thin plywood strips fashioned into a backbone base and covered them with various fabrics, then painted them.

“These puppets were our biggest challenge,” Connelly says. “It is cheaper to make our own and we have creative control.”

Look for the largest puppet, named Pod 4, onstage towering over 6 feet high.

“Little Shop of Horrors” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. March 16-18 at the school. Tickets are $10 and $12. Details: 724-334-1403

— Joyce Hanz

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.