High School Musicals: Greater Latrobe, Fox Chapel, Burrell students hit the stage

Greater Latrobe‘Titanic the Musical'

With a cast of more than 80, a 30-piece orchestra and a set rented from the national touring production, Greater Latrobe Senior High School's production of “Titanic the Musical” is almost as big as the boat itself.

“It's a show that not many people do, and not many high schools for sure,” says director Daniel Krack. “Plus, it's large enough to incorporate our ninth graders as well for the first time.”

The musical tells the true story of the supposedly unsinkable ship, but is based on historical figures instead of the fictional love story from the popular film version. “We couldn't afford that Celine Dion song,” jokes Krack.

“This is not the musical version of the movie, but some of the characters in the film who were based on real people do appear in this version of the story as well.”

As for the other burning question in audiences mind, when asked, Krack only says, “Yes, Lord willing, we will indeed be sinking the ship onstage.”

“Titanic the Musical” runs at 7:30 p.m. March 17 and 18 and 1:30 p.m. March 19 at the Greater Latrobe Senior High School auditorium. Tickets are $15, $10 for students and senior citizens. Details: glsd.us/greaterlatrobeshs

Fox Chapel‘Into the Woods'

A mash-up of popular fairy tales will have Cinderella dancing with Little Red Riding Hood and a wicked witch placing a spell on Jack's beanstalk, all while Fox Chapel Area students bring to life the age-old themes of good vs. evil with their presentation of “Into the Woods.”

The spring musical will be performed March 16 to 19 in the high school auditorium.

“This show speaks to a message that is relevant today,” says Ben Murray, director and teacher. “It is the struggle of wishes, between what's good for an individual and the community.”

With more than 140 students participating on stage, in the pit and behind the scenes, Murray says the show offered him a chance to let a large number of students shine. More than 60 students comprise the ensemble, with 20 principle roles.

New this year are color-changing LED lights that will set the mood of each scene.

“They're blue when everything is happy but when the wolf comes out, they'll be bright red,” says sophomore Sofia Porter Bacon, who is in her second year assisting with sound effects and musical backgrounds.

Classmate Lisa Uber, dressed as the white rabbit from Alice in Wonderland, will hit the stage for the first time this year after having worked on the crew for last year's “The Music Man.”

“I wanted to try both and see which one I liked better,” she says, adding that the cast will mingle with the audience during breaks. “It's pretty cool.”

Fox Chapel Area High School's “Into the Woods” will be presented at 7 p.m. March 16-18 and 2 p.m. March 19 in the school's auditorium. Tickets are $13. Details: fcasd.edu

Burrell‘Little Shop of Horrors'

Burrell High School travels back to the 1960s with its rock-inspired, sci-fi horror musical, “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Director Martin Connolly says the audience can expect to see a musical of the same caliber that schools with bigger budgets put on, because his crew is as good as anybody.

Delve into the world of Seymour, played by Brian Ulizio, a shy and hapless floral assistant with a crush on Audrey, played by Nina Santucci, a co-worker at the flower shop.

Seymour discovers a strange plant at work and names it “Audrey II” after his crush. The plant grows bigger and bigger, developing a voice and ultimately a thirst for human blood. “Audrey II” provides fame and fortune to Seymour, but with strings attached.

“There's a lot of fluff musicals out there without much to say beyond ‘a woman needs a man,' ” Connoly says. “I feel like it is a part of my job to teach kids to say something with their art. With ‘Little Shop' we are saying that there are prices too high to pay for fame and fortune.”

Stage manager Hanna Henderson handles the challenging job of puppeteering onstage — and with her petite frame, “I am getting a workout for sure,” she says.

Student volunteers constructed oversized puppets, utilizing thin plywood strips fashioned into a backbone base and covered them with various fabrics, then painted them.

“These puppets were our biggest challenge,” Connelly says. “It is cheaper to make our own and we have creative control.”

Look for the largest puppet, named Pod 4, onstage towering over 6 feet high.

“Little Shop of Horrors” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. March 16-18 at the school. Tickets are $10 and $12. Details: 724-334-1403