Catch these high school musicals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hempfield Area“Fiddler on the Roof”

They say it takes a village, and with more than 100 students in the cast and an orchestra of 31 students and teachers, Hempfield Area High School's production of “Fiddler on the Roof” is certainly village-sized.

The classic tale of Russian Jews trying to stay afloat in a turbulent world is helmed by director Anthony Marino, choreographer Renata Marino and music director Christopher McAllister, all three of whom also form the primary creative team at Stage Right! Professional Theatre Company and School for the Performing Arts.

“We haven't done a traditional show (at the high school) for a while,” Renata Marino says.

“We did ‘South Pacific' a few years ago, but we wanted to go back and touch the classic literature of musical theatre,” says Michael Matteo, conductor of the student/teacher orchestra.

“Fiddler on the Roof” begins at 7 p.m. March 29-April 1, with an additional matinee at 2 p.m. April 1. All tickets are $15, and are available at the door or at hasdpa.net.

Kiski Area‘The Little Mermaid'

Kiski Area High School's cast of Disney's beloved “The Little Mermaid” will soar high above the stage, thanks to professional flying effects provided by a Las Vegas company, says director Robert Capanna.

“Our flight choreographer, Ryan Stanger, helped craft some amazing scenes for us,” Capanna says. “I know audiences are going to be mesmerized during those effects.”

Capanna says this year's cast and crew numbers more than 150, the largest group in his 11 years working with Kiski's musical program.

The audience can expect to see a lot of the elements from the movie brought to life on stage, but Capanna notes the production team has found ways to make the production its own and have put a unique twist on such a well-loved classic.

Sporting a mermaid necklace at a recent Kiski rehearsal, Becky Minda stars in the lead role of Ariel.

“I love “The Little Mermaid,” she says. Minda has always been a huge fan of the Disney hit film that invites audiences “Under The Sea.” “I already knew the songs and plot.”

Jack Petrarca steps into the royal lead role of Prince Eric.

“The Little Mermaid” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. March 29-April 1 at the school. Tickets are $10 reserved seating. Details: Kiskimusical.com or 724-845-8181

Mt. Pleasant Area “Footloose”

All winter long, the students at Mt. Pleasant Area Senior High School have “been workin' so hard,” and now it's time to cut loose in their spring musical production of “Footloose.”

With a story full of small-town drama and high-spirited youthful energy, and a score full of the great 80s' hits written for the film, “Footloose” and Mt. Pleasant are great fits for each other, says senior Julianne Prutz, who plays Urleen.

“It's been kinda stressful, with all the dance numbers we have to learn,” Prutz says, speaking for the 45-member cast. “But in the end, we have people who said they could never be dancers, and now they're dancing... just like in the story!”

“Footloose,” directed by Rich Baird and Barb Rolla, runs March 23-March 25. All performances are at 7 p.m. Student tickets are $3, adult tickets are $7 and VIP tickets are $10.

Yough“Seussical the Musical”

“Oh, the thinks you can think,” says the Cat in the Hat at the start of “Seussical the Musical,” and the journey of imagination and wonder — and lots and lots of rhyming— begins.

With music by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and a book by Monty Python comedian Eric Idle, “Seussical” features a mash-up of classic Dr. Seuss characters from Horton the Elephant to the Grinch.

The Yough High School musical tells the story of young Jojo (Kyla Denitti), the only Who in Whoville who can communicate with Horton the Elephant (Zach Ryckman) in the outside world.

The two of them set out to save the tiny world of Whoville, aided and hindered in their quest by the anarchic narrator, the Cat in the Hat (Nolan Franks). Franks has historic shoes to fill.

Yough's production of the Seuss show marks the 60th anniversary of Dr. Seuss's children's book classic, “The Cat in the Hat.”

Seussical runs March 24-25 at 7:30 p.m. and March 26 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. To order in advance, email YoughDramaTickets@gmail.com

Monessen“Rock of Ages: High School Edition”

With a jukebox full of classic and not-so-classic rockers and power ballads from the 80s, Monessen High School brings the heavy metal thunder with “Rock of Ages: High School Edition.” Monessen also makes local history as the first high school in the area to do this brand-new show, which tells a story of true love, following your dream and the power of classic rock and roll.

“Being one of the first in the country is a very big deal,” says Ryan Jordan, who plays Lonnie Barnett. “It shows that Monessen is capable of doing more than people expected, especially since we aren't a large school.”

The cast of 45 will be playing rock stars, wannabes, tourists and yuppies, though some of the show's rougher edges and naughtier characters have been cleaned up for high school audiences. “The changes aren't too extreme,” Jordan says. “The gentlemen's club is now a go-go club, and a few lines have been changed, but it's still the same show people expect.”

“Rock of Ages: High School Edition” runs March 23-25. Shows begin at 7 p.m., plus a Saturday matinee at 1:00. Adult tickets are $14; students are $12 and children 10 and under are $10. Details: mhsgpa.booktix.com.

Ligonier Valley“South Pacific”

As high school musical season soldiers on, Ligonier Valley High School presents the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein tale of soldiers, sailors and love during wartime, “South Pacific.”

Set on a tropical island during the Pacific engagement of World War II, the musical mingles wartime comedy and social-issues drama.

The score features many standards later popularized by jazz and vocal groups in the 1950s, including “Some Enchanted Evening,” “Bali Ha'i” and “There Is Nothing Like a Dame.”

South Pacific will be performed in the Ligonier Valley High School auditorium. The show runs March 23-25 with all shows at 7 p.m.. Tickets are $8 for students and $10 for adults. Details: 724-238-9531