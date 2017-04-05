Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater Arts

High school musicals roundup: "White Christmas," "Hello Dolly," "Sister Act"

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Todd Griffin as Bob Wallace, ad Derek Jenkins as Phil Davis rehearse 'Sister's' reprise, a comedy number in Act II of Irving Berlin's 'White Christmas', this year's spring musical presented by Plum Senior High School. The show opens this weekend, April 6-8 at 7 pm in the school auditorium. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Greg Kerestan
The stage crew for Jeannette High School's production of 'Sister Act' rehearses a split-second scene change, from casino to chapel.
Submitted
St. Joseph students Anthony Giancola, Sam Shadle and Mitchell Zock at rehearsals for 'Hello Dolly.'

Updated 4 hours ago

Plum

“White Christmas”

April showers bring May flowers, but there will be a high chance of flurries at Plum High School when students perform this year's spring musical, “White Christmas.”

“I'm not saying it's for sure going to snow in here, but it just might,” says director Nick Mitchell. “People will have to come and find out for themselves.”

The show revolves around singers and World War II veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, who team up with sisters Betty and Judy Haynes to perform a musical at a rural Vermont lodge owned by their former Army commander to help him out of financial troubles.

“I thought last year we really underutilized our dancers,” Mitchell says. “This time around, I really wanted to showcase all the dance talent that we have. Once students heard we were doing a show with plenty of tap and jazz, they all came out to audition and they all stayed.”

The show has a cast of nearly 70 and 15 students working behind the curtain.

Kicking the dance moves up a notch is what the student director, senior Julia Lodge, loves most about the show. As a dancer and actress, she wanted a chance to experience the magic that happens behind the curtains.

Plum theater had never featured a student director before Lodge. Working roughly 16 hours per week, she helps Mitchell with character development, line reading and script analysis, occasionally taking the reins and giving students direction on steps and scenes.

“White Christmas” will be presented at 7 p.m. April 6 to 8 at Plum High School. Tickets are $10.

— Christine Manganas

St. Joseph

“Hello, Dolly!”

Set in New York City at the turn of the century, “Hello Dolly” is a musical filled with energy, dance and charm.

St. Joseph High School students were unfamiliar with the musical at first, says director Ed Bostedo.

“I wanted to go back to the classics,” Bostedo says. “No one is really doing the classics, and the kids are really loving and feeding off of ‘Hello, Dolly!' now that they have learned the dancing, songs and plot.”

A cast of 30 has trained for months to master the art of tap dancing.

“This musical is very tap heavy,” Bostedo says. “Fifty percent of the dancers had to learn tap dancing.”

Cassidy Millberger stars in the lead role of Dolly Levi, a matchmaker, widow and bit of a meddler who decides she is the gal in need of a match.

Other leads include students Sam Shadle as Horace Vandergelder, Mitchell Zock as Barnaby Tucker and Anthony Giancola playing Cornelius Hackl.

Costumer Barb Kalina has volunteered countless hours sewing custom wardrobe pieces.

Bostedo wants to keep his production elements under wraps, but says a projector in lieu of backdrops this season provides added creative control during scenes.

“Hello, Dolly!” will be performed at 7 p.m. April 6 to 8 and 1 p.m. April 8 and 9 at the Casino Theatre, 145 Lincoln St., Vandergrift. Tickets are $10. Details: casinotheater.org

­— Joyce Hanz

Jeannette

“Sister Act”

Jeannette High School has developed a reputation for presenting some of the newest musicals in Westmoreland County. This year, director Jason Huether continues that tradition with the musical “Sister Act.”

The cast, made up of elementary, middle and high school students, numbers more than 50, and Huether says, “We definitely have the talent to pull off this show this year.”

Full of costume changes, colorful locales and chase scenes, “Sister Act” is a technically demanding show, prompting Huether to hold crew-only rehearsals to master the tricky changes and effects.

“Some of these sets or props come out for just a minute and are never seen again, so there's plenty to keep track of,” he says.

“Sister Act” runs at 7:30 p.m. April 7 and 8 and 2:30 p.m. April 9 in the Jeannette High School auditorium. Details: 724-523-5591

— Greg Kerestan

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.