High school musicals roundup: "White Christmas," "Hello Dolly," "Sister Act"

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum

“White Christmas”

April showers bring May flowers, but there will be a high chance of flurries at Plum High School when students perform this year's spring musical, “White Christmas.”

“I'm not saying it's for sure going to snow in here, but it just might,” says director Nick Mitchell. “People will have to come and find out for themselves.”

The show revolves around singers and World War II veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, who team up with sisters Betty and Judy Haynes to perform a musical at a rural Vermont lodge owned by their former Army commander to help him out of financial troubles.

“I thought last year we really underutilized our dancers,” Mitchell says. “This time around, I really wanted to showcase all the dance talent that we have. Once students heard we were doing a show with plenty of tap and jazz, they all came out to audition and they all stayed.”

The show has a cast of nearly 70 and 15 students working behind the curtain.

Kicking the dance moves up a notch is what the student director, senior Julia Lodge, loves most about the show. As a dancer and actress, she wanted a chance to experience the magic that happens behind the curtains.

Plum theater had never featured a student director before Lodge. Working roughly 16 hours per week, she helps Mitchell with character development, line reading and script analysis, occasionally taking the reins and giving students direction on steps and scenes.

“White Christmas” will be presented at 7 p.m. April 6 to 8 at Plum High School. Tickets are $10.

St. Joseph

“Hello, Dolly!”

Set in New York City at the turn of the century, “Hello Dolly” is a musical filled with energy, dance and charm.

St. Joseph High School students were unfamiliar with the musical at first, says director Ed Bostedo.

“I wanted to go back to the classics,” Bostedo says. “No one is really doing the classics, and the kids are really loving and feeding off of ‘Hello, Dolly!' now that they have learned the dancing, songs and plot.”

A cast of 30 has trained for months to master the art of tap dancing.

“This musical is very tap heavy,” Bostedo says. “Fifty percent of the dancers had to learn tap dancing.”

Cassidy Millberger stars in the lead role of Dolly Levi, a matchmaker, widow and bit of a meddler who decides she is the gal in need of a match.

Other leads include students Sam Shadle as Horace Vandergelder, Mitchell Zock as Barnaby Tucker and Anthony Giancola playing Cornelius Hackl.

Costumer Barb Kalina has volunteered countless hours sewing custom wardrobe pieces.

Bostedo wants to keep his production elements under wraps, but says a projector in lieu of backdrops this season provides added creative control during scenes.

“Hello, Dolly!” will be performed at 7 p.m. April 6 to 8 and 1 p.m. April 8 and 9 at the Casino Theatre, 145 Lincoln St., Vandergrift. Tickets are $10. Details: casinotheater.org

Jeannette

“Sister Act”

Jeannette High School has developed a reputation for presenting some of the newest musicals in Westmoreland County. This year, director Jason Huether continues that tradition with the musical “Sister Act.”

The cast, made up of elementary, middle and high school students, numbers more than 50, and Huether says, “We definitely have the talent to pull off this show this year.”

Full of costume changes, colorful locales and chase scenes, “Sister Act” is a technically demanding show, prompting Huether to hold crew-only rehearsals to master the tricky changes and effects.

“Some of these sets or props come out for just a minute and are never seen again, so there's plenty to keep track of,” he says.

“Sister Act” runs at 7:30 p.m. April 7 and 8 and 2:30 p.m. April 9 in the Jeannette High School auditorium. Details: 724-523-5591