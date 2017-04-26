'Cinderella,' 'Dolly' closing out spring musical season

Greensburg Central Catholic“Cinderella”

As high school musical season draws to a close, Greensburg Central Catholic aims to bring the spring to a fairytale finish with its production of “Cinderella.” Directed by Joette Salandro, the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical features one of the youngest and freshest casts in Westmoreland County.

“It's a young group,” Salandro says of her 32-person cast and crew. “We have a lot of rookies and first-timers stepping up to try theater for the first time this year. Even our Prince is a sophomore.”

Based on the well-known fairytale, Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical is full of immediately recognizable characters and beloved songs, such as “In My Own Little Corner” and “Impossible.” Several roles, including Cinderella and her two stepsisters, are double-cast. “It's part of why we chose this show ... to give lots of students the opportunity to perform. Double-casting let us showcase even more of the amazing performers we have this year.”

“Cinderella” plays 7 p.m. April 28 and noon and 7 p.m. April 29 at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. All tickets are $15. Details: 724-834-0310

Westmoreland County's Arts 4 Homeschoolers“Hello, Dolly!”

For most students, rehearsing for their high school musical is an after-school activity, but for the home-schoolers of Westmoreland County's Arts 4 Homeschoolers, theater is part of the curriculum. This year's musical, “Hello, Dolly!,” is among the largest and most ambitious shows the growing program has attempted.

Rehearsing during the day at the David Mateer Center in Greensburg, under the direction of Renata Marino, the home-schooled actors, singers and dancers learn lines, staging and choreography while also fulfilling the arts and community involvement aspects of the home-schooling curriculum. Arts 4 Homeschoolers began several years ago as a small program partnered with Stage Right, but has since grown to the point that “Hello, Dolly!” can double and even triple cast its lead roles, to showcase even more home-schooled talent.

“Hello, Dolly!” plays 8 p.m. April 28 and noon and 7 p.m. April 29 at the Lamp Theatre, Irwin. The middle school division of Arts 4 Homeschoolers also will present “Into the Woods Jr.” at the same location, 6 p.m. April 28 and 4 p.m. April 29. Details: 724-832-7464