Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater Arts

'Cinderella,' 'Dolly' closing out spring musical season

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Greg Kerestan
The Greensburg Central Catholic High School cast of “Cinderella” rehearses “Waltz for a Ball.”
Greg Kerestan
Dolly (Aislinn Lowry) teaches Cornelius (Harrison Stypola) and Barnaby (Alex Hubble) how to dance.

Updated 1 hour ago

Greensburg Central Catholic“Cinderella”

As high school musical season draws to a close, Greensburg Central Catholic aims to bring the spring to a fairytale finish with its production of “Cinderella.” Directed by Joette Salandro, the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical features one of the youngest and freshest casts in Westmoreland County.

“It's a young group,” Salandro says of her 32-person cast and crew. “We have a lot of rookies and first-timers stepping up to try theater for the first time this year. Even our Prince is a sophomore.”

Based on the well-known fairytale, Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical is full of immediately recognizable characters and beloved songs, such as “In My Own Little Corner” and “Impossible.” Several roles, including Cinderella and her two stepsisters, are double-cast. “It's part of why we chose this show ... to give lots of students the opportunity to perform. Double-casting let us showcase even more of the amazing performers we have this year.”

“Cinderella” plays 7 p.m. April 28 and noon and 7 p.m. April 29 at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. All tickets are $15. Details: 724-834-0310

— Greg Kerestan

Westmoreland County's Arts 4 Homeschoolers“Hello, Dolly!”

For most students, rehearsing for their high school musical is an after-school activity, but for the home-schoolers of Westmoreland County's Arts 4 Homeschoolers, theater is part of the curriculum. This year's musical, “Hello, Dolly!,” is among the largest and most ambitious shows the growing program has attempted.

Rehearsing during the day at the David Mateer Center in Greensburg, under the direction of Renata Marino, the home-schooled actors, singers and dancers learn lines, staging and choreography while also fulfilling the arts and community involvement aspects of the home-schooling curriculum. Arts 4 Homeschoolers began several years ago as a small program partnered with Stage Right, but has since grown to the point that “Hello, Dolly!” can double and even triple cast its lead roles, to showcase even more home-schooled talent.

“Hello, Dolly!” plays 8 p.m. April 28 and noon and 7 p.m. April 29 at the Lamp Theatre, Irwin. The middle school division of Arts 4 Homeschoolers also will present “Into the Woods Jr.” at the same location, 6 p.m. April 28 and 4 p.m. April 29. Details: 724-832-7464

— Greg Kerestan

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.