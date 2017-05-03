Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Theater Arts

Evangel Heights Christian Academy's 'Alladin Jr.' is a magical family-friendly experience

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Joyce Hanz
Bethany Jones, Ben Grey, Haley Kelley, Alyssa Bogaczyk, Jaedon O'Keefe and Nathan Rogalski rehearse for Evangel Heights Christian Academy's upcoming performance of 'Aladdin Jr.'

Evangel Heights Christian Academy

“Alladin Jr.”

More than 80 cast, crew and volunteers have collaborated on Evangel Heights Christian Academy's upcoming spring high school musical, Disney's “Aladdin Jr.”

“Disney shows can attract a large audience since the community knows the friendly story and it's always interesting to see an animated movie come to life,” says Katie Kennedy, math teacher and head musical director. “ ‘Aladdin Jr.' was the perfect choice — magical, funny and family-friendly musical that the performers and audience can both enjoy.”

The role of Aladdin stars senior Jaedon O'Keefe, with junior Alyssa Bogaczyk filling Princess Jasmine's shoes.

Other lead roles are played by Nathan Rogalski, Ben Grey, Haley Kelley, Bailey Kriebel, Amy Thompson, Amy McAfoose, Lydia Bowers, Kayleigh Conaway, Noah Miller, Jake Lydick and the 10th-grade class serving as a magic carpet.

“Between the beautiful scenery and special effects, interesting costumes and choreography and intriguing characters, you will feel like you are part of Aladdin's journey from a street rat to a prince,” Kennedy says.

The iconic magic carpet from Aladdin does not “fly” in this show, Kennedy says, but the audience will enjoy how the cast implements the magic carpet.

“There are special effects in the show with lighting and other elements to bring the magic of this story to life,” Kennedy says.

Disney's “Aladdin Jr.” will be presented at 12:45 p.m. May 4 and 7 p.m. May 4-5 at Evangel Heights Christian Academy in Sarver. General admission is $10, $6 for students.

Details: 724-295-9199

— Joyce Hanz

