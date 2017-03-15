Greensburg Civic Theatre's Greasepaint Players prove it's all 'Clown's Play'

The cast of Greensburg Civic Theatre's Greasepaint Players' production of “Clown's Play” is out to prove that all clowns aren't scary. In fact, their cheerful dispositions show they are just the opposite.

“All of our clowns are friendly,” says Dan Shaffer of Jeannette, who plays Musculo, one of the clowns in the children's play, which he also is directing at Greensburg Garden & Civic Center. “A clown's job is to delight and entertain, and we are very good at our jobs.”

Katya Shaffer, Dan's wife and fellow clown (Mustard) in the show, agrees.

“We are taking clowns back to what they were meant to be — entertainers,” she says. “We entertain and make you laugh and these days everyone can use a little more of that in their life.”

In Reginald F. Bain's interactive children's comedy, these clowns and others didn't start out to be entertainers; they were designated clown ushers whose job was to escort the audience to their seats for a performance of the classic tale, “Jack and the Beanstalk.”

But when the real clowns don't show up because their van breaks down en route to the theater, the ushers are called into action to improvise their way through the production as makeshift actors.

That's where the fun begins.

“The clowns have only a vague idea of what they are doing,” says Mike Crosby of Greensburg, aka Scrappy the clown. “They know the story for the most part, but they really rely on the audience to help get them through it. ... This adds to the fun, because you never know what might happen.”

Also, all the clowns are vying for the role of Jack, and it is up to the audience to decide who gets the coveted role.

“Aside from the fact that it was a part that Scrappy was born to play, Scrappy will have to make his case very strongly to convince the audience that he's the clown for the job,” Crosby says. “Let's just say that Scrappy has a few tricks up his sleeve to accomplish this.”

Crosby says audience participation is encouraged; in fact, it's essential to the success for the play.

“Without the audience the clowns will not be able to get through the show. It really is an immersing and interactive experience that I think our young audience will enjoy,” he says.

Alicia DiPaolo of Manor plays Ruffina, Musculo's clown assistant, and says her character is a fun and helpful clown who likes to tell jokes with her friends.

“I wanted to perform in this show because I have never been in a clown role before. I remember watching clowns at the circus and on TV as a child and I hope to bring that same fun and silly environment to the kids who come to see this show,” she says.

The cast of clowns also includes Ciara Giran of North Huntingdon (Trinket), Maddy Gressman of Delmont (Boffo), Brooke Lickenfelt of Jeannette (Moxy) and Alena Wight of Munhall (Doxy). Rachel Painter of Greensburg is stage manager.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.