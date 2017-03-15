Get to know the 'Monster' in the closet at The Theatre Factory

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Theatre Factory will honor the memory of one of its co-founders by staging one of two plays he wrote for children.

“There's a Monster in my Closet,” by the late Gary Anthony Surmacz of Trafford, will be performed March 18 to 25 by KidWorks, the children's theater division of the Theatre Factory.

Surmacz started the theater with a group of friends in 1995 at its former home at the Trafford Polish Club. He served as president and artistic director of the theater company before his death in 2001 at age 54. He also wrote “Sleeping Beauty: A New Take on the Classic Tale.”

Rob MacIntyre of Irwin says he called his friend Ben Surmacz, Gary's son, before accepting the offer to direct “There's a Monster in My Closet.”

“The Surmacz family and I go back quite a bit,” he says. “I helped Gary physically build the Theatre Factory when they moved into the building they inhabit now and I'm the godfather to Ben's son. I'm very close to the Surmacz family; that's why I wanted to direct this show.”

“There's a Monster in my Closet” has been produced only once before this production, about 20 years ago, he says, adding, “It's a fun show and it's full of great characters.”

The play is a mystery that involves the search for a large green creature that has been seen roaming around a neighborhood. It features a cast of seven young people, all ages 18 or younger, including sisters Rebecca and Rachel Mills of Penn Township.

Rachel, an 11th grade student at Penn Trafford High School, plays Elizabeth, the mother of Benjamin (Colton Dover). She doesn't always believe the crazy tales her son tells and thinks at first that the monster he says is in his closet is all in his imagination.

“But is it?” Rachel asks. “You'll have to come to the show to find out.”

She says the show has “a truly touching message” that both kids and parents will enjoy. Rachel last portrayed the Queen of England in “The Big Friendly Giant” at the Theatre Factory.

Rebecca Mills, a seventh grader at Penn Middle School, plays the role of Jennifer, Benjamin's “stuck-up cousin who has no lack of confidence and enjoys being better than everyone else,” she says. Rebecca's most recent role was as the Ghost of Christmas Past in her school's production of “A Christmas Carol.”

The cast also includes Justin “Brittany Marie” Watts, Sierra Mitchell, Sadie Mitchell and Abby Tatton.

MacIntyre previously directed “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe,” “A Kidsummer Night's Dream” and “Myth Adventures: Five Greek Classics” at The Theatre Factory.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.