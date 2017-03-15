Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater Arts

Get to know the 'Monster' in the closet at The Theatre Factory

Candy Williams | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Candy WIlliams
Rehearsing for The Theatre Factory’s production of “There’s a Monster in my Closet” are (front, from left) Colton Dover, Rachel Mills and Rebecca Mills and (back) Sierra Mitchell, Brittany Marie and Sadie Mitchell.
Candy Williams
Rehearsing for The Theatre Factory’s production of “There’s a Monster in my Closet” are (from left) Brittany Marie, Rebecca Mills and Colton Dover.

Updated 58 minutes ago

The Theatre Factory will honor the memory of one of its co-founders by staging one of two plays he wrote for children.

“There's a Monster in my Closet,” by the late Gary Anthony Surmacz of Trafford, will be performed March 18 to 25 by KidWorks, the children's theater division of the Theatre Factory.

Surmacz started the theater with a group of friends in 1995 at its former home at the Trafford Polish Club. He served as president and artistic director of the theater company before his death in 2001 at age 54. He also wrote “Sleeping Beauty: A New Take on the Classic Tale.”

Rob MacIntyre of Irwin says he called his friend Ben Surmacz, Gary's son, before accepting the offer to direct “There's a Monster in My Closet.”

“The Surmacz family and I go back quite a bit,” he says. “I helped Gary physically build the Theatre Factory when they moved into the building they inhabit now and I'm the godfather to Ben's son. I'm very close to the Surmacz family; that's why I wanted to direct this show.”

“There's a Monster in my Closet” has been produced only once before this production, about 20 years ago, he says, adding, “It's a fun show and it's full of great characters.”

The play is a mystery that involves the search for a large green creature that has been seen roaming around a neighborhood. It features a cast of seven young people, all ages 18 or younger, including sisters Rebecca and Rachel Mills of Penn Township.

Rachel, an 11th grade student at Penn Trafford High School, plays Elizabeth, the mother of Benjamin (Colton Dover). She doesn't always believe the crazy tales her son tells and thinks at first that the monster he says is in his closet is all in his imagination.

“But is it?” Rachel asks. “You'll have to come to the show to find out.”

She says the show has “a truly touching message” that both kids and parents will enjoy. Rachel last portrayed the Queen of England in “The Big Friendly Giant” at the Theatre Factory.

Rebecca Mills, a seventh grader at Penn Middle School, plays the role of Jennifer, Benjamin's “stuck-up cousin who has no lack of confidence and enjoys being better than everyone else,” she says. Rebecca's most recent role was as the Ghost of Christmas Past in her school's production of “A Christmas Carol.”

The cast also includes Justin “Brittany Marie” Watts, Sierra Mitchell, Sadie Mitchell and Abby Tatton.

MacIntyre previously directed “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe,” “A Kidsummer Night's Dream” and “Myth Adventures: Five Greek Classics” at The Theatre Factory.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.