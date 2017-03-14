Pendemer Productions' 'It Shoulda Been You' is fresh and funny

Ever since Chuck Penick saw “It Shoulda Been You” on Broadway in June 2015, he knew he wanted to bring the musical home.

“I wanted very badly to direct the show and display its charms to local audiences,” he says.

When Penick of Monroeville and his business partner, Ellen Ulmer of Bethel Park, got together to form Pendemer Productions last year, they agreed that the show by Brian Hargrove (book and lyrics) and Barbara Anselmi (music) would be their first musical production.

“It perfectly suited Pendemer's mission, which is to present plays and musicals that have never been produced and/or have been neglected or forgotten in the Pittsburgh area,” he says.

The new theater company introduced itself to the community last fall by presenting an initial preview show, the comedy “Accommodations,” at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield.

“It Shoulda Been You” will be their first production in their new home at The Lamp Theatre in Irwin, opening March 18 for six performances.

Penick has settled into his role as artistic director and Ulmer into her position as executive director of Pendemer Productions. Both are well-known veterans of the local theater community, having acted in, directed (Penick) and stage managed (Ulmer) many area shows.

Their inaugural production is both warm and funny, Penick says, also touching on some serious contemporary issues, but without being “preachy” in its tone.

“It's a show with a huge, non-judgmental heart, and that is perhaps what I love most about it,” he adds. “It's filled with characters that are completely human – fallible, likable, sometimes exasperating, but always identifiable and real.”

The musical takes place at a wedding, where the bride is Jewish, the groom is Catholic and both sides have family members and friends that come together for some fast-paced action. Add to the mix some uninvited guests and the audience is in for “a little gem” of a show, according to Howard Elson of Squirrel Hill, who portrays George Howard, the father of the groom.

Elson says he was familiar with the show that was directed by David Hyde Pierce and starred Tyne Daly on Broadway and he wanted to be a part of the local production.

“What I like about it is that it seems on the surface to be a ‘fluff piece' with wedding-day hijinks and madcap mayhem, when really it tackles – in a very funny way – many of the major social themes we struggle with today. In that way, it reminds me a lot of ‘The Full Monty,' also a musical that seems trite and ‘one joke' but in reality is very, very poignant.”

Kristin Pacelli of Shadyside plays Jenny, the bride's older, unmarried sister and co-maid of honor who is bullied by her mother's insulting remarks.

“I am so lucky to have a found a role that so deeply resonates with me as a woman who so often is told ‘no' at auditions because of my weight,” she says. “My biggest challenge is fielding the insults that are constantly hurled Jenny's way by her mother, simply because it's so easy to lose myself in this role.”

George Heigel of Edgewood also sees a lot of himself in his character, Brian, the groom-to-be.

“He's an honest, loyal people-pleaser who yearns for the approval of his family, his father in particular,” Heigel says. “He also has a passion for the dance, which his somewhat manipulative father uses to his advantage in one of my favorite musical numbers in the show.”

Kathy Hawk, a middle school music teacher at Harrison Middle School in Baldwin Whitehall School District and its school musical director, says she can “totally relate” to her role as Judy, the very honest, outspoken mother of the bride. She refers to “It Shoulda Been You” as “a must-see” for theatergoers who are tired of seeing the same shows and are looking for something that isn't typically performed on local stages.

As director of the regional premiere of the musical, Penick says he felt a responsibility to adhere as closely as possible to the original production.

“This is reflected even in our fairly elaborate set design, which is limited only by the fact that we're unable to have a second ‘upstairs' level at the Lamp Theatre, which the show utilized on Broadway,” he says, adding that “the show should strike a chord with all audiences between the ages of 16 and 96.”

