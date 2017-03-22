New Kensington Civic Theatre production of the farcical 'Moonlight and Magnolias' is a delight

When legendary producer David O. Selznick shuts down production of his new epic film, “Gone with the Wind,” because he is not happy with the screenplay, things get interesting.

“Moonlight and Magnolias,” a farcical take on how the movie evolved from the novel, tells its tale March 23-26 in the New Kensington Civic Theatre production at the Forum Theatre, Penn State, New Kensington.

“Who doesn't want to see Scarlett O'Hara and Rhett Butler come back to life?” says director Pam Farneth of New Kensington.

The play centers around Selznick, screenwriter Ben Hecht and director Victor Fleming, who was pulled from the set of “The Wizard of Oz,” working behind closed doors for five days, surviving on a diet of bananas and peanuts, to fashion a new screenplay for “Gone with the Wind.”

“There is a lot of historical fact in the play,” Farneth says of the play set in 1939. “It is so much more than the story of a movie script. It's about money, racism, anti-Semitism, the Holocaust and the war, and finally it's about personal success.”

Farneth says a challenge for her is while this is a comedy, “these are real life characters and not made up.” Her job, she says, was to keep the actors believable despite the farcical situations in which they are placed.

“I was extremely lucky with my cast. I have three phenomenal guys, Jeff Carey (of Butler), Matt Mlynarski (of Lower Burrell), and Dennis “Chip” Kerr (of Greensburg) who committed to their characters early on,” she says. “They became the people they are portraying, so much so I stopped calling them by their real names when giving notes. And round that out with Lisa Joyce (of Allison Park) who plays Selznick's faithful secretary, Miss Poppenghul, and that equals one happy director.”

Carey, who portrays Selznick in his first New Kensington Civic Theatre show, says he was drawn to “the witty, creative nonfiction-esque” take on the production of the film “Gone with the Wind.”

“What I appreciate about the show is that it doesn't take itself too seriously and offers a big ‘what if' scenario to one of the most glorified and beloved movies in history,” he says. ”The potential audience is going to be made up of lovers of the movie, of course, but also fans of the behind-the-scenes aspects of Hollywood. Even though the show is highly farcical, it still gives the sense of being allowed backstage to see the magic.”

An English teacher at Penn Hills High School, Carey loves the Selznick role because it offers considerable range.

“As the producer, he's used to getting what he wants and lives in a world where throwing money at a problem fixes it, and when that isn't the case, like in this play, he has to draw on real creativity to get the job done,” he says

Kerr, a member of the Civic Theatre for almost 50 years, thinks “Moonlight and Magnolias” will move audience members to have a new appreciation for the book and movie. He plays screenwriter Ben Hecht.

“The playwright has done his due diligence and has woven it all into a very tightly written and funny play,” he says. “What I appreciate is that the characters are true to life. Their traits, ideals and ambitions come across.”

Matt Mlynarski, who portrays director Victor Fleming, says he has always been attracted to a well-written script that gives “a little more than just fluffy comedy.”

“It is a fast-paced, laugh riot that will have you crying one moment, laughing another moment, and thinking about what just happened the next,” he says.

Mlynarski believes any adult will find this production hilarious and insightful, but fans of “Gone with the Wind” will find a little extra humor and their favorite characters sprinkled through the show.

“I really appreciate the story and the time it is set. I love old-time Hollywood. It was a time of so much excitement and glamor,” he says. “ ‘Moonlight and Magnolias' really captures that well, even though we never leave the producer's office.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.