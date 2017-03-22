Pict Classic Theatre puts fresh spin on Greek tragedy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More than 2,000 years in the making, Pict Classic Theatre's take on the Greek tragedy “Oedipus Rex” mixes a murder mystery, a curse and a horrifying family discovery.

Alan Stanford's adaptation of “Oedipus Rex” receives its world premiere run March 23 through April 8 at Union Project in Highland Park. His version is set among tribal conflicts in Africa.

Sophocles' tragic story centers on King Oedipus, whose kingdom of Thebes is plague-ridden from a curse due to the gods' unhappiness over an unsolved murder.

The twists and even more twisted turns of this classic plot would make a very special episode of “Law & Order: SVU” during sweeps week.

Spending an evening with an ancient Greek play shouldn't frighten anyone off, says Stanford, Pict's artistic and executive director.

“We're not doing it in ancient Greek,” he says. “Nor are we doing one of those word-for-word literal translations where you get these very long speeches from choruses and very long speeches from actors. … It's very easy to listen to. And the actors are finding it very easy to play with the words.

“And, it's entertaining. There are times it's funny and there are times when it's very sad. And we all know what happens in the end.”

Stanford's frequent travels to North Africa, particularly Morocco, gave him the idea.

“The stage setting is my strongest memory of Africa, which is the red earth,” he says. “Ancient Morocco was what fascinated me — these buildings that go back 2,000 years, built out of sand, the sun-hardened sandstone. And once you've seen it, you keep wanting to go back.”

Stage designer Johnmichael Bohach — Stanford calls him one of Pittsburgh's unsung geniuses — returns for the fourth production of the season. “He is remarkable in seeing what a text is looking for and how to make that work in a stage space.”

The alley stage in Union Project has been a well-met challenge. The stage runs down the middle of the space with the audience on either sides.

“It has proved to be incredibly successful,” Stanford says. “The audience seems to enjoy it enormously. And it's great for the actors because, instead of having to play out to an audience, they can play to each other and sort of suck the audience into it. It's a great theatrical device when you can make it work.”

Justin Wade Wilson stars as Oedipus, and James Fitzgerald plays the blind prophet Teiresias.

“I cast it in the most natural and organic way I could,” Stanford says, explaining that in a closed community, such as Thebes, the threat comes from outside, as well as the solution. To illustrate the point, nine of the 11 cast members are African-Americans. And the two outsiders — the threat and the solution — are white.

“It was simply the logic of casting that was due to demarcation,” he says. But also, “I felt this was an opportunity to improve on our own record of diversity because I am fully and completely committed to doing that.”

Stanford reminds theatergoers that the plays of the ancient Greeks — Aeschylus, Sophocles and Euripides — are the foundation stones of all Western theater.

“It still amazes me,” he says. “I've been a professional actor and director for 50 years this year. And that single fact still amazes me.”

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.