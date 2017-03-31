Layered and complex 'The King and I' returns to the stage

When Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein prepared their new musical, “The King and I,” for its Broadway debut, it was their most expensive production to date.

There was nothing spared with the $360,000 investment, the equivalent of about $3.5 million in today's dollars.

“It was very glamorous for 1951,” says Ted Chapin, president and chief creative officer of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. “It's funny, things we now almost take for granted. When you look at productions from that era, current high school productions are probably better than what we see there.”

“The King and I” was based on a popular 1944 novel, “Anna and the King of Siam” by Margaret Landon, which was, in turn, based on the memoirs of a real 19th-century English woman, Anna Leonowens, who was governess to the King of Siam's children.

The 1945 movie starring Rex Harrison and Irene Dunne caught the attention of Rodgers and Hammerstein. They went to work on the musical that won five Tony Awards and ran for three years before expanding worldwide. The movie version of the musical opened in 1956 with Yul Brenner, reprising his stage role, and Deborah Kerr. It was nominated for nine Academy Awards, winning five.

“The King and I,” Chapin says, “has had no problem maintaining its status as time has gone on.”

The 2015 revival of “The King and I” won four Tony Awards, including best revival of a musical. The touring production stops in the Benedum Center from April 4 through 9 as part of the PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series.

The tour stars Laura Michelle Kelly and Jose Llana and all the songs we've come to love: “Getting to Know You,” “Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Something Wonderful” and “Hello, Young Lovers.” Christopher Gattelli wisely based his choreography on Jerome Robbins' original 1951 work.

Even those who have made multiple visits to “The King and I” over the years will be impressed by the massive boat delivering Anna and her son to Bangkok. Imaginative lighting design offers an illusion of water moving against its hull.

“A lot of people mistakenly think it's an outdated story of the West coming to show the East how backwards they are and how much they have to learn,” Chapin says. “When in fact, history tells us that it was King Mongkut who asked for the West to come so he could study them and not be invaded.”

While the story is layered and complex, at its center is the relationship between Anna and the King.

“It's a weird non-love love story,” Chapin says. “ ‘Shall We Dance' is one of the sexiest moments in musical theater. And that's as close as these two are ever going to get. Clearly, they have become attracted to each other.”

Chapin refers to a surprising quote from Hammerstein: “There's only one thing worth writing about — sex. If it's not at the bottom of the story, there's really no reason to write it.”

Considering Hammerstein's reputation, it's not a position you would expect to hear from him.

“But if you think about it, especially with the Rodgers & Hammerstein shows, there's a fire burning underneath,” Chapin says about relationships like the Captain and Maria in “The Sound of Music,” Nellie Forbush and Emile in “South Pacific” and Curly and Laurey in “Oklahoma.”

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Revew contributing writer.