'Medea' continues to captivate audiences, takes the Seton Hill stage

Theater students at Seton Hill University are breathing new life into a classic ancient Greek tragedy and discovering its message is as relevant today as when it was written centuries ago.

“Medea,” first produced by Euripides in 431 BC, centers on the actions of Medea, a former princess of the kingdom of Colchis, who seeks vengeance on her husband, Jason, for abandoning her and their two children for another woman, Glauke, the beautiful young daughter of the King of Corinth, Creon. The Seton Hill production is translated by Frederic Raphael and Kenneth McLeish.

Tackling the title role of the woman scorned is Elena Falgione of Glenshaw, a senior musical theater major at the university, who says portraying Medea has been a dream role of hers for many years – a role she is blessed to be able to play in her last production before she graduates with her BFA degree.

Falgione says the themes of “Medea” are enduring, about betrayal in love and the importance of home.

“It's especially relevant in today's political climate, demonstrating how being classified as ‘other' can be isolating and dangerous, as well as the plight of a woman oppressed who breaks free from the pressures of the patriarchy,” she says. “For me, this play is a passion piece.”

Guest director Melissa Hill Grande says she has been fascinated by “Medea” for as long as she can remember. She directed a modern Irish version of the play, Marina Carr's “By the Bog of Cats,” a few years ago for Centenary College of Louisiana in Shreveport, and says it's exciting to have the opportunity to continue to examine the story.

“Seton Hill has an extraordinarily talented group of student actors, and it has been a real joy to explore the material with them,” she says. “The fact that ‘Medea' is still produced on a regular basis all over the world and playwrights continue to be inspired to adapt the original story in different ways is one indicator of how vital and relevant the play remains.”

“A refugee in a strange land far from her home, Medea is left with few options when her husband abandons her. She is an outsider – and the Greeks are suspicious and fearful of her. It is a universal story that feels especially relevant in our current political landscape.”

Cameron Nickel of Bethel Park is the villain in the production, portraying Jason, Medea's husband and hero that stole the Golden Fleece with the Argonauts. His character faces a decision to be faithful to his wife or to improve his and his family's social status to secure his legacy and a better life for his sons.

After weighing his options, Jason decides that fame, fortune and notoriety are more important than human love and he secretly becomes engaged to the king's daughter, which is the catalyst for the rest of the events of the play.

Senior musical theater/communication major Jamie Pasquinelli of Jefferson Hills plays a woman in the Chorus, which is comprised of mothers and wives whose job it is to keep the action moving.

“They are of higher class and comment on the story that is taking place. They are placed in the show to move the plot along and provide comfort, advice or discipline to the character wanting to talk to them,” she says.

The play moves quickly with constant action and banter, according to Falgione.

“It's exciting and fresh and very modernized,” she says. “The production aspects will be pretty incredible as well. The whole team really came together and is making something special.”

Grande's directing credits include “Garden” for Pittsburgh Irish & Classical Theatre, “The Giver” and “Animal Farm” for Prime Stage Theatre, “The Other Place” and “Well” for Off the Wall Theater and “Big Love” for Seton Hill, among others.

The Seton Hill student cast also includes Elena Bravo of Pittsburgh, Ian Denham of Bunola, Tasha Matthews of Springdale, Angela Mazzocco of Imperial, Paige Overly of North Huntingdon, Halle Polechko of Harrison City, Travis Miller and James Scharer of Greensburg, Jacob Westwood of Irwin and Rhiannon Owen of Nottingham, Md.

Making their stage debuts as Medea and Jason's sons are Lindsey Grant, 11, of Penn Township, who attends Penn Middle School, and Mia Jordan, 10, of Scottdale, who attends school in the Southmoreland School District.

A reception with the cast and crew will follow the opening night performance on March 31; a talkback with the cast will be held after the matinee performance on April 2.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.